BOYS' BASKETBALL: Beco's buzzer-beater lifts Lions to title

CAMPBELLSBURG — Hoosier Hysteria was never better than Monday night in the Class A West Washington Sectional championship game.
After Borden’s Alex Schuler drained his second 3-pointer to give Borden a 46-45 lead with 3.6 seconds left, there was still some more magic to be played out on Ron Smith Court.
Rock Creek’s Ladarius Wallace took two dribbles, then threw a long pass ahead to fellow senior Keajuan Beco in the corner. Beco released an 18-footer just before the final horn that found nothing but the bottom of the net to give the Lions a dramatic 47-46 win over the Braves.
Keajuan Beco for the win! Rock Creek sectional champions, 47-46 over Borden. @JohnRHarrell @IHSAA1 pic.twitter.com/SxrfVxsD1X— Chris Stoner (@Chris75Stoner) March 7, 2023
“What a great game in an unbelievable environment. This is basketball at its best,” Rock Creek head coach Chris Brown said. “For it to come down to a play, and a shot like that, just amazing. Our kids never quit and fought to the last buzzer.”
Beco scored eight points, all in the second half.
“This feeling is something I can’t explain,” the 6-foot-2 guard said. “We lost to (Borden) in sectional last year and we’ve been working hard ever since to get back here with a chance to win it. This is just amazing.
“It’s just crazy. They hit a big 3 and we only had a few seconds left, but none of us ever lost the faith that we could win this one. We all believed in each other and we found a way to make that last shot. Coach kept telling us to just be ready for the next play all game and we did that all the way to the end.”
Thanks to their win, the Lions (10-14) will face New Washington (13-13) at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the Loogootee Regional. The Mustangs downed Rising Sun 67-57 in the New Washington Sectional final Monday.
Jaleb Treat tallied a team-high 13 points while Wallace matched Beco’s eight. Senior center Marial Diper scored seven points and hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final minutes.
“It’s the best feeling in the world to cut down that net,” the 7-footer said. “We’ve been working hard all year for this and it’s just amazing.”
Rock Creek led 18-14 at intermission and then grabbed its biggest advantage of the game, 38-26 heading into the fourth quarter. That’s when the Braves dug in and made their final push.
Borden went on a 13-4 run to claim a 41-40 lead with 50 seconds left.
“Our kids aren’t quitters, they’re fighters,” Braves head coach Doc Nash said. “They showed some grit there at the end and we made some big plays, but unfortunately they made one more than we did. You have to give Rock Creek credit.”
The Lions, who played one of the toughest Class A schedules in the state, lost 11 of their first 13 games. However, Rock Creek weathered the storm and has now won 5 of 6 and is headed to the regional.
“Coach put together a really hard schedule for us and I think that helped us get to this point,” Beco said. “Playing those tough teams made us come together and work hard together.”
Borden (18-8) was paced by junior Kasym Nash’s 23 points.
“This one stings a lot. I’m super proud of our kids,” Coach Nash said. “At the beginning of the year, nobody thought we were going to win except for us. Here we are with 18 wins and 3.6 seconds away from a sectional title with a group that I truly love. This is one of the funnest groups I’ve ever coached.”
CLASS A WEST WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Monday night’s final
ROCK CREEK 47, BORDEN 46
Borden 7 7 14 18 — 46
Rock Creek 12 6 18 11 — 47
Borden (18-8): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 9, Alex Schuler 6, Kasym Nash 23, AJ Agnew 6, Judd Missi 2.
Rock Creek (10-14): Ladarius Wallace 8, Keajuan Beco 8, Gavon Taylor 5, Marial Diper 7, Kalaan Brown 6, Jaleb Treat 13.
3-point field goals: Borden 3 of 20 (Schuler 2, Nash), Rock Creek Academy 3 of 5 (Taylor, Brown 2).
Rebounds: Borden 18, Rock Creek Academy 19.
Turnovers: Borden 7, Rock Creek Academy 8.
Field-goal shooting: Borden 16 of 34, Rock Creek Academy 16 of 31.
Free-throw shooting: Borden 11 of 13, Rock Creek Academy 12 of 18.