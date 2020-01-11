JEFFERSONVILLE – Senior forward Tre Coleman scored 19 points — including some key baskets down the stretch — as Jeffersonville held off Christian Academy 55-41 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Saturday night.
“We saw them against Floyd Central, we knew they were competitive,” said Jeffersonville coach Chris Moore of the Warriors. “Games like these, you know you’ve got to play them, but they can be trap games,” Moore added, referring to playing one night after winning a tough challenge against rival New Albany in overtime.
The Warriors had battled back from a double digit deficit in the fourth quarter to trim the Jeff lead to five, 41-36, with 4:55 remaining after 6-foot-8 senior forward Bailey Conrad had a 3-point play, then knocked down a 3-pointer.
Coleman took over from there, scoring six points to pace a 12-2 run by the Red Devils that ended when senior point guard Jacob Jones scored to make it 53-38 with 1:20 left in the game.
For Christian Academy coach Steve Kerberg, the solid effort by his squad against a ranked 4A team playing at home was cold comfort.
“We didn’t come here to play them close, we came here to win,” said Kerberg. “We had to pay attention to detail to win, we got away from what we wanted to do.”
From the start, the Class A No. 10 Warriors went toe-to-toe with the highly regarded Red Devils.
Early on, Christian Academy’s senior guard Ethan Carrier had a steal and fast break layup to tie it at 4.
Jeff responded with a 3-pointer by Jones to make it 7-4 with six minutes left in the first quarter. Leading 7-6, the Red Devils used a pair of steals by Coleman and Jones to set up baskets by sophomores Kobe Stoudemire and Will Lovings-Watts for an 11-6 lead at the 4:05 mark.
Over the final 3:10, Christian Academy closed out the quarter on a 6-0 run, sparked by senior guard Nick Conrad’s three-pointer and capped by senior guard TJ Proctor’s baseline driving basket that gave the Warriors a 12-11 lead going into the second quarter.
“Their point guard is really good,” Moore said, referring to Proctor. “But Jacob [Jones] was ready to play.”
Christian Academy was on top 14-13 when Bailey Conrad knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Warriors on top 17-13 at the 3:42 mark.
The Red Devils had endured a four minute scoring drought before two free throws by Lovings-Watts made it 17-15 with 2:17 left in the first half. Jeffersonville then edged to the lead on a field goal by Jones and a three-pointer by senior Darin Starks – it was 20-17 with a minute remaining.
Carrier ended the half for the Warriors with a driving basket at the buzzer and Jeff went to the locker room leading 20-19.
Coleman led the way as the Red Devils surged in the third quarter. Down 21-20 after two free throws by Bailey Conrad, Jeffersonville took the lead for good on a fast break basket by Jones. After that, Coleman had a 3-pointer, a 3-point play and a field goal to help make it 33-25 at the 3:10 mark. Three-pointers by Starks and Jones gave the Red Devils a 39-25 lead inside the final minute of the third quarter – the Warriors answered with a three-pointer by sophomore Brady Dunn at the buzzer and it was 39-28 going into the fourth.
It was 41-30 when Bailey Conrad had his 6-0 run, but that was as close as the Warriors would get.
For the game, Bailey Conrad led all scorers with 20 points for Christian Academy (6-6). Jeffersonville (9-4) got 14 points from Jones and 12 from Starks.
Next up, Christian Academy hosts Lanesville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Jeffersonville travels to Floyd Central for a Hoosier Hills Conference matchup on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
