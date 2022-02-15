BOYS' BASKETBALL: Benter's buzzer-beater ends Floyd's win streak

FLOYDS KNOBS — Brownstown Central sophomore Jack Benter scored seven points in the final 30 seconds of overtime — capped off by a long buzzer-beater — to lead the visiting Braves past Floyd Central 60-58 on Tuesday night.
The matchup of two Top 10 teams — the Highlanders came in ranked No. 6 in Class 4A while Brownstown was No. 10 in 3A — lived up to the billing.
Floyd built a 15-point halftime lead before the Braves rallied after intermission behind Benter, who finished with six 3-pointers and a game-high 37 points, to end the Highlanders’ 11-game win streak.
“In the second half we were right up in there on him, he made some big-time shots,” Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon said. “Sometimes you just tip your hat to the other team. It was a fabulous individual performance by the Benter kid.”
Leading 33-18 after a field goal by senior forward Brady Moore with 5 minutes, 52 seconds left in the third quarter, the Highlanders faltered.
“We had a 15-point lead in the second half and we didn’t finish the game,” Sturgeon said. “We’ve been really good all year long in finishing a game when we’ve had the lead, that’s the first one that’s slipped away from us.”
Floyd Central never trailed in regulation, but scored just six points (all by Moore) in the third quarter, as the Braves cut their deficit to eight going into the fourth.
Moore kept delivering in the fourth quarter. His free throw with one minute left in regulation gave him 13 points in the second half and put the Highlanders on top 46-42.
Ten seconds later Kyle Poates hit a pair of free throws to put Floyd up four. The Highlanders, however, couldn’t hang on.
Benter hit a 3-pointer to make it 48-47. It was 49-47 when Benter was fouled on a 3 with eight seconds left. He hit 2 of 3 to send the game into overtime.
Floyd Central (16-3) hit 9 of 12 free throws in the extra period. Over the final 35 seconds of OT, Cole Harritt and Wesley Celichowski each hit a pair of free throws to help the Highlanders stay in front.
Harritt’s freebies put Floyd on top 56-53 with 35 seconds left. However, Benter answered with a four-point play to give the Braves their first lead of the game.
Celichowski’s free throws gave Floyd Central a 58-57 lead with four seconds remaining.
On the Braves' final possession, the Highlanders tried to deny Benter the ball, but could not. He caught the in-bounds pass, made a few dribbles and change-of-direction moves before pulling up at the volleyball line on Joe Hinton Court. His high-arching shot dropped in at the horn.
@BenterJack owns the school of @floyd_barstool pic.twitter.com/uaSoQVKnzt— Barstool Brownstown (@_btownbarstool) February 16, 2022
In a tightly-contested first quarter, the Highlanders got on top early. A bucket by Celichowski and a 3-pointer by Poates put Floyd Central on top 5-0 at the 6:30 mark.
Benter got the Braves (17-3) on the board with a 3 moments later. He hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored 11 to keep Brownstown in the game.
Floyd, meanwhile, got 3-pointers from Moore and Poates to lead 11-8. Another basket by Moore made it 13-8 with two minutes left. The Highlanders led 13-12 going into the second.
A defensive adjustment by the Highlanders effectively shut Benter down in the second period and Floyd Central was able to expand its lead.
A field goal and a pair of 3-pointers by senior forward Nathaniel Hoffman led the way as Floyd Central put together a 16-0 run. Senior guard Max Tripure’s field goal made it 29-12 with 3:05 left in the half on the way to a 31-16 lead at the break.
Carter Waskom added 18 points for the Braves.
Moore scored 24 to lead the Highlanders while Poates tallied 10.
Floyd will host Bloomington North at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 60, FLOYD CENTRAL 58
Brownstown 12 4 13 20 11 — 60
Floyd Central 13 18 6 12 9 — 58
Brownstown Central (17-3): Jack Benter 37, Carter Waskom 18, Carson Darlage 1, Levi Stahl 2, Aidan Schroer 2.
Floyd Central (16-3): Brady Moore 24, Kyle Poates 10, Max Tripure 3, Nathaniel Hoffman 8, Cole Harritt 5, Wesley Celichowski 8.
3-point field goals: Brownstown Central 7 (Benter 6, Waskom 1); Floyd Central 5 (Poates 2, Hoffman 2, Moore 1).
JV score: Floyd Central 50-44.