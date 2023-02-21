BOYS' BASKETBALL: Big 2nd half propels Braves past Bulldogs

NEW ALBANY — It was a tale of two halves Tuesday night at the Doghouse.
After a nip-and-tuck first two periods, visiting Brownstown Central erupted in the second half and cruised past New Albany 67-45.
Junior standout, and Purdue commit, Jack Benter’s 37 points led the Class 2A No. 6 Braves to a win in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
“When you’re struggling like we are, you just think of so many different things that might work and you just drive yourself crazy trying to figure out a way to put them in a position to win,” Bulldogs head coach Jim Shannon said. “The second half was bad for us. Benter got loose in the fourth quarter and went off. He’s a really, really nice player.”
The Braves (18-4) shot 68 percent in the second half and hit 11 3-pointers overall en route to their ninth straight victory.
“I thought we got good shots in the first half, but we just missed some,” Brownstown head coach Dave Benter said. “I thought the trap picked our energy level up in the third (quarter). In the second half, we got a few easy buckets off turnovers and got open looks and just shot the ball well.”
New Albany (9-12) got off to a good start as Josten Carter and Chris Lampkins combined for 10 first-period points and the home team led 13-11 at the first stop. Benter then pumped in 11 points in the second frame and the visitors grabbed control, leading 30-26 at intermission.
“I thought we really played well in the first half,” said Shannon, whose team has now lost nine of its last 10. “We did take some poor shots, but for the most part we were patient with the offense.”
Out of the locker room, Brownstown pushed its lead to 44-34 at the end of three frames. New Albany’s Jeremy Rose scored eight of his team-high 20 points in the third, trying to keep his team in the game.
“I thought Rose and Lampkins played really well,” Shannon said. “Chris just hustles all over the place and Jeremy was probably the only person we had that scored well.”
The Braves, who employed a smothering 1-3-1 trap in the second half, continued that pressure in the final stanza. The swarming defense, combined with Benter netting 15 in the fourth, equaled a comfortable Brownstown victory on the scoreboard.
“We obviously had trouble with their 1-3-1 trap, that was pretty apparent,” Shannon said. “They’re big in that thing and it seemed like we had more turnovers than we probably had because it was the turnovers that led to dunks at the other end. We just continued to do that and it hurt us.”
The ‘Dogs hit seven baskets from long-range on the night, but they did not have many second-chance shots. Brownstown dominated the glass to a 27-16 tune.
“Rebounding has been a strength of ours all year,” Benter said. “There are some teams in our sectional that are really good rebounding teams, so without a doubt the backboards will be a big key next week.”
After 25 years on the New Albany bench, this Friday will be Shannon’s final home game, when the Bulldogs host Bloomington North.
“It will be bittersweet for me because I’ve had a lot of great memories here. We’ve had a lot of great teams, players, a great tradition and really great fans,” Shannon said. “We have a lot to be proud of. I’m very happy I’ve gotten the opportunity to stay here this long. It’s hard to stay somewhere a quarter-century and not wear out your welcome.”
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 67, NEW ALBANY 45
Brownstown 11 19 14 23 — 67
New Albany 13 13 8 11 — 45
Brownstown Central (18-4): Parker Hehman 5, Jack Benter 37, Michaeh Sheffer 2, Jakob Arthur 2, Chase Coomer 13, Adam Stahl 2, Neal 4, Darlage 2.
New Albany (9-12): Tommy Devine 3, Josten Carter 7, Jeremy Rose 20, Jordan Treat 5, Rylan Schrink 2, Chris Lampkins 8.
3-point field goals: Brownstown Central 11 of 24 (Hehman, Benter 6, Coomer 4), New Albany 7 of 17 (Devine, Carter, Rose 4, Treat).
Rebounds: Brownstown Central 27, New Albany 16.
Turnovers: Brownstown Central 9, New Albany 12.
Field-goal shooting: Brownstown Central 22 of 41, New Albany 15 of 37.
Free-throw shooting: Brownstown Central 12 of 15, New Albany 8 of 9.