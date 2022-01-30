NEW ALBANY — History was made in two ways Saturday night at the Doghouse.
Firstly, Jasper defeated New Albany 60-50 for its first win on the Bulldogs’ home court since 1986.
However, a silver lining in the loss for New Albany was Tucker Biven. The senior guard led his team with 18 points, in the process becoming the 14th member of the program’s 1,000-point club.
“We’re really proud of Tucker. He’s had such a great career here. I know he would rather win than get any kind of personal accolade, but that is a heck of an accomplishment for a player to get 1,000 points,” Bulldogs head coach Jim Shannon said. “He’s been a heck of a competitor for us. He’s now part of a really, really illustrious group now here at New Albany. He’s a great player in New Albany history.”
Biven was hounded by the Wildcats’ hard-nosed defense all night, but still managed to hit four 3-pointers and draw praises from the opposing coach.
“Defensively, we did everything we could to stop Biven,” Jasper bench boss John Goebel said. “I mean he hit some shots, and he wasn’t open very much. He earned everything he got tonight. He’s a tremendous talent and we’re fortunate he didn’t end up with 30. Congratulations to him on his 1,000 points here.”
Six-foot-five senior Conner Foley scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats (13-3). All totaled, the visitors placed four players in double digits in snapping an eight-game losing streak to New Albany (8-6).
“I’ve got nothing but respect for Coach Shannon and the program here,” said Goebel, who notched his 200th win at Jasper with the victory. “We’ve now only won twice in this building in the last 50 years. This win was a much-needed shot in the arm for our program and our confidence.”
The ‘Dogs dominated early. The home team bolted to a 10-2 lead midway through the first period. However, the Wildcats battled back and trimmed New Albany’s advantage to 14-13 at the first stop.
“In the beginning we were getting the shots that we wanted, and I thought they were a little tentative at first,” said Shannon, whose team saw their four-game win streak stopped. “They haven’t beaten us here in a long time. We just didn’t jump on them and put them away early. They got some confidence and started executing their game plan.”
The second quarter was back-and-forth. Biven banked in a long 3 at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs a 27-24 halftime advantage. Jayden Thompson scored eight of his 13 points in the first half. The senior swingman hit three from long range for the game.
In the third quarter, however, the Wildcats grabbed control of the game.
Jasper outscored New Albany 21-10 out of the locker room and took a 45-37 lead to the final stanza. New Albany was able to close within four points on multiple occasions, but could get no closer down the stretch.
“We had a very difficult time tonight with their inside presence,” Shannon said. “Not only did they have one guy that was a problem for us, they had two. When our guards dug down on the post they seemed to find the open man and normally knocked down shots.”
The Dogs shot just 37 percent from the field and were outrebounded 35-24. The Wildcats hit 6 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
“They are a very well-coached team and that’s why they are 13-3,” Shannon said. “They just wore us down in the second half. We didn’t have the big bodies to go against theirs for four quarters. We also forced some things offensively. I’m not sure why we were kind of sluggish at times on the offensive end, but it’s something we’ll try to fix going into the next game.”
The Bulldogs will be back on the hardwood at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Jennings County.
.
JASPER 60, NEW ALBANY 50
Jasper 13 11 21 15 60
New Albany 14 13 11 12 50
Jasper (13-3): Tanner Erny 10, Carter Mundy 7, Grant Young 14, Connor Foley 18, Gus Heichelbech 11.
New Albany (8-6): Tommy Devine 2, Josten Carter 8, Jeremy Rose 3, Tucker Biven 18, Jayden Thompson 13, Future Brooks 6.
3-point field goals: Jasper 6 of 13 (Heichelbech 3, Young 2, Mundy); New Albany 9 of 27 (Biven 4, Loesch 3, Carter, Rose).
Rebounds: Jasper 35, New Albany 24.
Turnovers: Jasper 7, New Albany 8.
Field goal shooting: Jasper 22 of 49, New Albany 17 of 45.
Free throw shooting: Jasper 10 of 16, New Albany 7 of 10.
