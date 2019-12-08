BOYS' BASKETBALL: Biven's big game helps Shannon reach milestone

NEW ALBANY — A milestone game for Tucker Biven helped produce a milestone win for Jim Shannon.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard scored a career-high 32 points to lead New Albany to a 68-45 win over Evansville Harrison on Saturday night at the Doghouse. The victory was Shannon's 400th with the Bulldogs.
"That's awesome," Biven said afterward. "He's the greatest coach ever in the state."
For his part Shannon, who currently ranks 20th in state history — and eighth among active coaches — with 565 career victories, downplayed the achievement.
"It just means you've been coaching a long time," said the coach who is 400-111 in 22 years at New Albany and 565-250 in 36 years overall.
The Bulldogs, who were coming off their largest loss in nearly five years, rebounded from their season-opening 68-43 loss at Bloomington South in a big way.
"We bounced back after getting just absolutely shellacked last weekend," Shannon said. "That really kind of hurt our confidence, obviously. So we had to find a way to get the kids to play harder this week in practice without just humiliating them to the point where they lose all their confidence. It’s a tough wire to walk because you have to get on’em because they didn’t play hard. They got punched last week and didn’t punch back. Tonight we told them, ‘We’re doing the punching.’ ... I thought we were more physical, we rebounded better and we blocked out better."
New Albany raced out to a 12-1 lead, was up 18-9 at the end of the first quarter and 32-20 at halftime. The Bulldogs delivered the knockout blow in the third period, outscoring the Warriors 23-10.