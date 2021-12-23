HENRYVILLE — It must have felt like running uphill and never getting to the top.
It seemed like every time Henryville had an opportunity to take a lead, or tie, Springs Valley in the championship game of its McKee Munk Invitational, the host Hornets couldn’t.
In the end, the Blackhawks held off Henryville 58-47 in the final of the four-team, one-day tournament.
“At the end of the day we just couldn’t get over the hump,” Hornets head coach Jared Hill said. “We had too many missed free throws and too many turnovers. But, you’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They are a lot more athletic than us.”
Henryville led early in the first quarter, trailed 24-23 at halftime and 34-32 after three quarters.
Several times the Hornets missed easy close in shots in the second half. On one occasion Henryville had a player wide-open underneath the basket. However, a pass went right through that Hornet’s hands.
“That was big,” Hill said. “We had a chance to score. I didn’t know what happened. It looked like a decent pass. We just didn’t make the play. That’s what happens sometimes. The one play and things snowball, and that’s what happened to us.”
Junior forward Braydon Dobbs came off the bench to score 13 points to lead Henryville (3-7). Sam Guernsey, another inside threat, added 13.
“If your teammates aren’t trusting you, you’re not playing your best game. My teammates were trusting me,” Dobbs said. “This game I feel like my teammates were trusting me the whole way. I took some tough shots. Some went in. Some didn’t. They played amazing defense down there in the post.”
Henryville trailed only 36-34 with 6 minute, 15 seconds to play after Caleb Lehaceanu’s only basket. Then Blackhawks freshman Deion Edwards scored two quick baskets and Konner Chase made a layup to push the lead to 42-34. Guernsey hit a jumper on the other end, but the Hornets could get no closer.
Layton Walton’s 3-pointer with 1:34 to go got the Hornets within 46-39. Then Springs Valley scored the game’s final eight points.
Carter Crews, who led all scorers with 23 points, had eight in the fourth quarter. Chase added 10.
“They play a little more physical than us,” Hill said. “We’ve got to get more physical and better at taking care of the ball.”
The Hornets had 16 turnovers, including six in the fourth quarter.
“We got into the (fourth) quarter down two and missed free throws late and we turn it over six times. That was the ball game,” Hill said.
Hill said even though the Hornets split the two games, he felt his team improved.
“I’m happy. I know we only got one win today, but we got better and that’s what is important,” he said.
WARRIORS WIN CONSOLATION
Christian Academy had little trouble beating Crothersville 85-40 in the consolation game.
Senior Brady Dunn tallied 26 points while freshman Joshua Renfro added 25 for the Warriors (4-3).
The Tigers (1-6) led 7-3 early, but by the end of the first quarter the Warriors were ahead 27-14. They went on several runs after that, including a 12-0 surge in the second.
Adam Turner led Crothersville with 17 points which included five 3-point baskets.
Earlier in the day Henryville topped the Tigers 101-32 while Springs Valley knocked off Christian Academy 64-52 to advance to the championship.
MCKEE MUNK INVITATIONAL
Thursday at Henryville
First round
SPRINGS VALLEY 64, CAI 52
Springs Valley 19 10 19 16 — 64
CAI 15 14 10 13 — 52
Springs Valley (5-3): Carter Crews 20, Robin Dixon 10, Mason Chaplin 9, Kannon Chase 11, Conner Grimes 14.
CAI (3-3): Joshua Renfro 17, Nathan Whitten 1, Brady Dunn 22, Caleb Roy 2, Myles Morgan 10.
3-point field goals: Springs Valley 9 (Crews 4, Chaplin 3, Chase, Grimes); CAI 4 (Renfro 3, Dunn 1).
Third-place game
CAI 85, CROTHERSVILLE 40
Crothersville 14 8 6 12 — 40
CAI 27 26 20 12 — 85
Crothersville (1-6): Adam Turner 17, Zachary Helt 4, David Morgan 10, Matt Clouse 4, Damian Bowman 2, Logen O’Sullivan 3.
Christian Academy (4-3): Roy 7, Renfro 25, Whitten 8, Dunn 26, Nate Doss 4, David Cook 7, Connor Jackson 5, Matthew Carter 3.
3 point goals: Crothersville (Turner 5, O’ Sullivan); Christian Academy (Renfro 3, Dunn 3, Ray, Carter).
Final
SPRINGS VALLEY 58, HENRYVILLE 47
Springs Valley 15 9 8 26 — 58
Henryville 13 10 12 13 — 47
Springs Valley (6-3): Crews 23, Dixon 7, Chase 10, Grimes 2, Chaplin 3, Xander Cook 7, Deion Edwards 11.
Henryville (3-7): Sam Guernsey 13, Layton Walton 9, Tyler Orberson 2, Eli Kleinert 2, Caleb Lehaceanu 2, Braydon Dobbs 13, Hayden Barbour 3, Carson Conrey 3.
3-point field goals: Springs Valley (Crews 4); Henryville (Barbour, Conrey, Guernsey, Walton).
