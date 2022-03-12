LOOGOOTEE — Borden's postseason run came to an end Saturday night.
Second-ranked North Daviess beat the Braves 43-32 in the championship game of the Class A Loogootee Regional at Jack Butcher Arena.
The Cougars led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter before Borden pulled within 12-9 by halftime.
North Daviess outscored the Braves 31-23 in the second half to pull away and claim its third regional title.
Borden (17-8) advanced to the final with a 48-44 win over Springs Valley in the second semifinal (after the Cougars edged No. 7 Edinburgh 38-37 in the first semi).
Nash netted nine of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter against the Blackhawks in the afternoon.
Borden got off to a good start, building an early 8-3 lead en route to a 10-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Braves led 20-17 at halftime and 30-26 at the conclusion of the third period thanks to Nash's buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
The sophomore carried that momentum over into the final frame. After Conner Grimes' old-fashioned, three-point play gave the Blackhawks a 37-35 lead, their first since the first half, Nash hit the first of three fourth-quarter 3-pointers to put Borden back on top. He hit another one with 2 minutes, 35 seconds to play to increase the Braves' lead to 41-37. Then, after another driving layup by Grimes, Nash hit his final 3 with 1:36 left.
Sterling Mikel's layup with 43 seconds to play boosted Borden's lead to 46-39. They held on from there to earn their first trip to a regional final since 2013, when they won the state title.
Mikel added 13 points and Cruz Martin scored seven off the bench for the Braves.
Kannon Chase netted 17 while Grimes added 13 for Valley, which had its 18-game win streak ended.
In the first game, junior Jaylen Mullen scored 16 points and hit two free throws with 17 seconds left to lift the Cougars to victory.
.
CLASS A LOOGOOTEE REGIONAL
Saturday at Jack Butcher Arena
Semifinals
NORTH DAVIESS 38, EDINBURGH 37
Edinburgh 9 8 9 11 — 37
North Daviess 5 9 9 15 — 38
Edinburgh (22-4): Caleb Dewey 6, Jarrett Turner 3, Landen Burton 8, Travis Jones 20.
North Daviess (24-3): Jaylen Mullen 16, Lance Wilson 7, Devin Collins 5, Logan Wilson 9, Brendan Stickles 1.
3-point field goals: Edinburgh 4 (Burton 2, Jones, Turner); North Daviess 3 (Mullen, Lance Wilson, Logan Wilson).
.
BORDEN 48, SPRINGS VALLEY 44
Borden 10 10 10 18 — 48
Valley 9 8 9 18 — 44
Borden (17-7): Mason Carter 2, Sterling Mikel 13, Kasym Nash 14, Mason Jones 4, Ethan Eurton 6, Shawn Condon 2, Cruz Martin 7.
Springs Valley (22-4): Carter Crews 8, Elijah Dixon 2, Kannon Chase 17, Conner Grimes 13, Larron Childers 4.
3-point field goals: Borden 5 (Nash 4, Mikel); Springs Valley 3 (Chase, Crews, Grimes).
.
Final
NORTH DAVIESS 43, BORDEN 32
North Daviess 10 2 18 13 — 43
Borden 5 4 15 8 — 32
North Daviess (25-3): Mullen 10, Markus Britton 6, Lance Wilson 9, Collins 4, Logan Wilson 8, Stickles 6.
Borden (17-8): Carter 5, Mikel 11, Nash 8, Jones 2, Condon 2, Martin 4.
3-point field goals: North Daviess 3 (Britton 2, Lance Wilson); Borden 2 (Carter, Nash).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.