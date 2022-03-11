BOYS' BASKETBALL: Borden seniors fuel team's run to regional

BORDEN — A celebration nine years in the making was underway at Borden last Saturday night, following the Braves’ 53-51 victory over Christian Academy in the Class A sectional final there.
When long-time Borden head coach Doc Nash emerged from his team’s locker room, his shirt and pants were soaked with water from the celebratory shower he received from his players.
As the festivities raged on behind the door in his office, Nash was asked to describe his team’s seniors. He paused for a few seconds.
”Perseverance. Toughness. Strength. Some days togetherness. Confident,” he said. “I could use a lot of words to describe these dudes. I’m so happy for’em, I truly am. I’m hard on’em and I’m not going to shy away from that, because I know what I’m doing. But a lot of times I see things in those kids that they can’t see in themselves. If I set the bar low, that’s where they’re going to go to. If I set the bar really high, they may not get there but they’re going to get higher than they would have.”
Borden’s eight seniors — Mason Carter, Shawn Condon, Ethan Eurton, Nolan Flispart, Mason Jones, Cruz Martin, Sterling Mikel and Brady Schuler — have helped the program reach heights (i.e. a sectional title) it hasn’t achieved in nearly a decade.
“Greatest guys on the planet,” Martin, whose team will face Springs Valley at around noon today in the second semifinal of the Class A Loogootee Regional, said of his classmates. “I’ve known some of them since before I was 5 years old. I’ve played basketball with some of them since second grade. We’ve had some down years a couple years back. I think, I’m a person who thinks a lot, I think back to those times to where we are tonight. All of the negative stuff that I went through, that we’ve went through as a team over the last four years — and longer for some people — it all came out here and all of it’s being let out out here. It’s amazing. To do it with this group of seniors, it’s fantastic, I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys.”
“I love those boys to death, those are my brothers,” Carter added. “I’d do anything for them and I’m very happy to be celebrating with them.”
And last Saturday night was the high point — so far — for that octet after hoisting the program’s first sectional trophy since 2013.
“This is the biggest moment of my life, it’s amazing,” Mikel said. “I’ve wanted this for the past four years and we finally got it. ... There’s a bunch of us, we’re really close. Some of them have been playing AAU (ball) since they were in second grade. I moved here in the fourth grade and I didn’t get to play with them on the actual team until the sixth grade. Since then, we’ve been a pretty good group of boys and we play hard together.”
It all started with four players — Carter, Condon, Eurton and Martin — who first teamed up in the second grade.
“Mason Carter, his dad actually coached us for four years in elementary school,” Martin remembered.
The foursome became a fivesome, when Mikel joined them. Flispart and Schuler were added after they moved into the area. Jones was the last one to come aboard, transferring from North Harrison in between his sophomore and junior years.
“It’s a special group,” Jones said. “I came here junior year and they let me right in, so we’ve been battling together since (then). ... The transition was easy. I came in that summer. I hung out with everybody, they invited me places. We had a special bond from the get-go. We knew we wanted to achieve this goal and we finally got the chance to do it.”
It hasn’t been an easy road for these Braves, though.
“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs, especially at the beginning of our freshman and sophomore years,” Martin said. “There have been times where I questioned whether I wanted to keep playing basketball.”
Borden went 4-21 in the 2018-19 season, when the current seniors were freshmen (Mikel and Carter saw the most varsity action back then).
The Braves went 6-17 during their 2019-20 campaign, before doubling that win total last season, when they went 12-11. Still, they finished with a painful 58-56 loss to Christian Academy in the sectional semifinals.
That setback served as motivation in the offseason. Borden began this season 2-2 before winning six of its next seven. Three of those triumphs were against Southern Athletic Conference competition and on Jan. 22, the Braves capped off a perfect run through the league with a 51-45 come-from-behind victory at Henryville. It marked Borden’s first SAC title since the 2014-15 season.
The Braves closed the regular season with wins in five of their final seven games.
“Friendship, I think that’s the key (to our success),” Mikel said. “I don’t really know what else it could be. We’re close and we trust each other. That’s what helps us win.”
It also helped last Friday night when, after Borden’s 46-42 victory over Rock Creek in the sectional semifinals, Jones was told that a close friend (Blake Schmidt) had died in a car accident.
“We were definitely there for him and comforted him and made him feel like we were with him. That’s what brothers do,” Carter said.
That also provided even more incentive for Jones heading into Saturday night’s sectional final.
“It was 100 percent motivation,” he said. “The last time I cut down nets (in middle school), me and Blake were on the same basketball team, so I thought I’d do it for him.”
Jones, the team’s 6-foot-1 point guard, netted nine points in the Braves’ come-back 53-51 win over CAI.
“Mason Jones maybe had a little bit of something else on his mind,” Nash said afterward. “So for that kid to come out and play, and try to make some plays, that’s a hard thing for a kid to do.”
Jones wasn’t the only senior to come up big for Borden, though. In fact each made a contribution, in one way or another, in the victory.
Carter, a 5-11 guard, scored five points while helping run Borden’s offense. On the flip side, Eurton and Condon helped the Braves’ concerted defensive effort on Warriors senior standout Brady Dunn.
“Mason Carter struggled early and late, but how many big plays did he make when we needed it?” Nash asked rhetorically afterward. “And I thought Ethan and Shawn both did a great job on Brady.”
Meanwhile Martin, a 6-1 guard, made the most of his time in the fourth quarter, hitting a 3-pointer (after air-balling a previous one and missing a pair of foul shots) and taking a charge on the defensive end.
“Cruz struggled early and came in and made two big-time plays,” Nash said. “He made a shot and then got run over and gave his body up (for a charge). His freshman year I wanted to strangle him several times because he would not stand in there, and he finally has enough confidence to do that now.”
“It’s funny. I missed those two free throws and the 3-pointer before that. Usually when that happens I don’t get another look (at a shot), that’s just kind of how it goes,” Martin added. “But I got that look. It was a weird out-of-body experience, you just kind of go numb a little bit. It was so in the moment that you almost black out when it happens. All I remember is the shot going in and I can’t hear because everyone’s screaming. It’s just something I’ll never forget.”
Mikel’s game-winning drive and layup with 9.5 seconds left won’t soon be forgotten at Borden either.
“Sterling, that’s a kid that we cut as a fifth-grader,” Nash said of the 6-2 wing. “Think about those plays that he made tonight. How big is that for that kid?”
And even those who didn’t see action helped the Braves’ collective cause.
“Brady and Nolan didn’t get to play tonight, but we talk all the time about being great teammates and not sulking, your time will come. Those two kids were great teammates tonight,” Nash said.
Also not to be discounted were the contributions of manager Kaden Puckett, the team’s ninth senior.
“K.P. — Kaden Puckett, he’s one of the best managers we’ve ever had,” Nash said. “He’s a pretty cool cat. He keeps us on an even keel all the time. You never know what he’s going to say, never know what he’s going to do, but he’s got a heart of gold and he’s great to have around.”
For the seniors, though, there was no greater joy than celebrating a sectional championship.
“Coming from this town, it means so much to the community, it means so much to everyone who’s here. To go down in history as a sectional champion, it means the world to me. It’s the best thing ever,” Martin said. ”I’m never going to forget this night. Not these guys, not these fans, not the moment, never — none of them. It’s hard to put it into words. Growing up watching these guys who came before me win a sectional, it was my dream to get back here. Nine years later here I am, it’s a dream come true, for sure.”
"I'm just proud of'em. Proud of our community and our coaches," Nash added. "People have no clue what goes into the work, they have no clue. Unless you've experienced it as a head coach — have been on the top and been on the bottom — you have no clue. For the kids to get the fruit of the labor ... To see them smile and climb up the ladder. To see'em smile and the clock hit zero. ... I love those kids."