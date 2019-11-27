BORDEN — Borden's season is off to a good start after its 55-46 opening win over visiting Eastern on Tuesday.
The Braves overcame a slow start, where they scored just eight points in the first quarter. Sterling Mikel got the Borden offense rolling with an eight-point second quarter that helped the Braves take the lead for good.
Borden continued its offensive flow in the third quarter as Mason Carter and Tommy Devine connected for 3-pointers.
Eastern came with a late-game rally in the fourth quarter and scored 18 points. Carter responded with 10 points to help the Braves close out the Musketeers.
Carter finished with a game-high 19 points. Mikel finished with 14 and both Zach Knight and Tommy Devine scored seven in the win.
"It was a good home opener for us," Borden coach Doc Nash said. "We played really hard. I'm proud of all our kids' efforts. We need to clean up the mental side of things but we played with a lot of heart and desire. It was a lot of fun to watch and be a part of."
The 1-0 Braves will be back in action Saturday at home against Shoals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.