BOYS' BASKETBALL: Braves beat Eagles

LANESVILLE — Borden made an early-season claim as the team to beat in the Southern Athletic Conference on Friday night.
The Braves snapped a four-game losing streak to Lanesville with a 52-30 victory over the host Eagles.
Borden limited Lanesville to just 28 percent shooting on the way to its first win on the Eagles’ home court since 2014.
“I thought this was the best we’ve played all year defensively,” Braves head coach Doc Nash said. “Our seniors, for the first time maybe in their careers, looked like they really wanted to guard and guard with a purpose. I’m really pleased with the team’s effort. We competed and did things that we want to do every night. This is a win we can build on.”
Borden (2-1, 1-0) not only controlled the scoreboard all night, but also won the turnover margin by six and the battle of the backboards by seven.
“We got out-hustled on a lot of 50/50 balls tonight. They were tougher and stronger at times than us and wanted it more than we did the majority of the game,” said Lanesville coach Mikel Miller, whose team has ruled the SAC the last few seasons. “When you look at player-versus-player, I think we’re similar but when it comes down to getting those second-chance baskets and those loose balls — they got most of those tonight.”
After leading 10-7 at the end of the first period, the visiting Braves outscored the Eagles 16-8 in the second frame to claim a 26-15 lead at intermission. Mason Carter hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to propel Borden into the locker room on a high note.
“We’ve got guys that can fill it up and we’ve got guys that can play some important roles,” Nash said. “We’ve just got to get to where we are willing to let someone else’s light shine brighter on any given night. Who knows who it’s going to be? We’ve got several weapons and we just need to figure out how to play together. We did some of that tonight.”
A Mason Jones 3-pointer capped a 7-0 spurt to start the second half as the Braves led 33-15 midway through the third.
Borden shot 62 percent out of the locker room and led by 15 going to the final quarter.
“We had about three breakdowns defensively that really hurt us there,” Miller said of the third period. “We do a lot of switching defensively and we just didn’t finish some things tonight.”
The Braves were led by senior Sterling Mikel’s 13 points. Sophomore Kasym Nash added 11, including a trio of triples.
“We have a lot of potential, there’s no doubt about that,” Doc Nash said. “Good teams can guard you in the halfcourt and we did that tonight. We moved the ball on offense pretty well and got some second-chance shots. Overall, when you hold a team to 30 points you have to be ecstatic about that.”
Jack Crosby scored nine points to lead Lanesville (0-3, 0-1).
Borden will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. tonight, when it hosts Providence in a Clark County clash.
.
BORDEN 52, LANESVILLE 30
Borden 10 16 11 13 — 52
Lanesville 7 8 4 6 — 30
Borden (2-1, 1-0): Mason Carter 7, Shawn Condon 3, Sterling Mikel 13, Kasym Nash 11, Brady Schuler 2, Mason Jones 8, Alex Schuler 2, Cruz Martin 6.
Lanesville (0-3, 0-1): Maddex Miller 4, Jack Crosby 9, Dawson Teeter 6, Carter Smith 5, Kameron Walter 2, Lucas Frazier 4.
3-point field goals: Borden 6 of 15 (Carter, Mikel, Nash 3, Jones), Lanesville 5 of 15 (Crosby 3, Teeter 2).
Rebounds: Borden 29, Lanesville 22.
Turnovers: Borden 9, Lanesville 15.
Field-goal shooting: Borden 21 of 44, Lanesville 11 of 38.
Free-throw shooting: Borden 4 of 6, Lanesville 3 of 4.
JV score: Borden 42-36.