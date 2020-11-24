PEKIN — Visiting Borden outscored Eastern 20-12 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 53-44 victory in the season-opener for both Tuesday night.
Senior forward Brennan Eurton scored a game-high 18 points while Ethan Eurton added nine and freshman Kasym Nash netted eight — all in the final frame — for the Braves, who overcame cold shooting and 19 turnovers to earn the win.
Borden led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter behind eight points from Brennan Eurton and 24-16 at halftime before the Musketeers pulled within one (33-32) by the conclusion of the third period.
In the fourth quarter the Braves' balance — six different players scored — helped them outpoint Eastern, which received 16 points from Cade Jones.
Borden (1-0) next visits Shoals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Meanwhile the Musketeers (0-1) are idle until hosting Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
BORDEN 53, EASTERN 44
Borden 12 12 9 20 — 53
Eastern 9 7 16 12 — 44
Borden (1-0): Mason Carter 6, Sterling Mikel 7, Kasym Nash 8, Brennan Eurton 18, Ethan Eurton 9, Cruz Martin 5.
Eastern (0-1): Conner Gonzalez 6, Cauy Motsinger 2, Cade Jones 16, Snyder Pennington 7, Jacob Cherry 6, Yancey Edlin 4, Kaden Temple 3.
3-point field goals: Borden 5 (B. Eurton 3, Martin, Nash); Eastern 4 (Jones 2, Pennington, Temple).
