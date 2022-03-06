BORDEN — Sterling Mikel hit a driving layup with 9.5 seconds left to lift Borden to a 53-51 win over Christian Academy in the Class A Borden Sectional final Saturday night.
The Braves then kept the Warriors from getting off a potential game-tying, or game-winning, shot to capture their first sectional championship in nine years.
That set off a celebration for Borden, which won its first sectional since 2013, when it went on to claim the state title.
“We had some kids make some big plays," Braves coach Doc Nash said.
Borden (16-7) will face Springs Valley (22-3) at around noon next Saturday in the second semifinal of the Loogootee Regional. The Blackhawks advanced with a 66-54 victory over Northeast Dubois in the Springs Valley Sectional final.
Second-ranked North Daviess (23-3) will take on No. 7 Edinburgh (22-3) at 10 a.m. next Saturday in the first semi. The Cougars outlasted fourth-ranked Barr-Reeve 35-29 in the Loogootee Sectional final while the Lancers defeated West Washington 49-38 in the Edinburgh Sectional final.
The Loogootee Regional final is scheduled for 7 p.m. next Saturday night.
Saturday night's sectional final was a back-and-forth battle.
CAI led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Braves battled back to take a 24-23 halftime advantage. They increased their lead to 39-33 by the conclusion of the third period.
The Warriors, though, came roaring back in the final frame and led 48-41 with 3:53 to play.
Borden, though, outscored CAI 12-3 the rest of the way.
Mikel and Kasym Nash scored 16 points apiece to lead the Braves.
Meanwhile Warriors senior Brady Dunn tallied a game-high 23 points in defeat.
.
CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL
Saturday night's final
BORDEN 53, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 51
Borden 12 12 15 14 — 53
CAI 18 5 10 18 — 51
Borden (16-7): Mason Carter 5, Shawn Condon 2, Sterling Mikel 16, Kasym Nash 16, Mason Jones 9, Ethan Eurton 2, Cruz Martin 3.
Christian Academy (12-14): Joshua Renfro 14, Nathan Whitten 3, Brady Dunn 23, Myles Morgan 2, David Cook 7, Nate Doss 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 7 (Nash 4, Carter, Jones, Martin); Christian Academy 5 (Renfro 3, Cook, Whitten).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.