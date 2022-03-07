BOYS' BASKETBALL: Braves capture 1st sectional title in 9 years

BORDEN — Sterling Mikel hit a driving layup with 9.5 seconds left to lift Borden to a 53-51 win over Christian Academy in the Class A Borden Sectional final Saturday night.
The Braves then kept the Warriors from getting off a potential game-tying, or game-winning, shot to capture their first sectional championship in nine years.
“We had some kids make some big plays,” said Borden coach Doc Nash, whose team won its first sectional since 2013, when it went on to claim the state title.
The Braves (16-7) will face Springs Valley (22-3) at around noon this coming Saturday in the second semifinal of the Loogootee Regional. The Blackhawks advanced with a 66-54 victory over Northeast Dubois in the Springs Valley Sectional final.
Second-ranked North Daviess (23-3) will take on No. 7 Edinburgh (22-3) at 10 a.m. in the first semi. The regional final is scheduled for 7 p.m. that night.
Saturday night’s sectional final was a back-and-forth battle between two teams that know each other fairly well. The Warriors, who are coached by Borden alum Hayden Casey, beat the Braves 58-56 in last year’s sectional semifinals. Borden then clipped Christian Academy 59-49 on Jan. 29.
It was a 3-point shooting contest to start the game. Kasym Nash knocked down two long-range shots to forge a 6-6 tie at the 5-minute, 50-second mark of the first quarter.
CAI standout Brady Dunn took over after that. The 6-foot-2 senior’s nine points and two steals led the way as the Warriors surged to a 15-8 lead. It was 15-10 when Christian Academy freshman Joshua Renfro hit a 3 in helping the Warriors to an 18-12 advantage.
The Braves came out strong — on both ends of the court — in the second quarter.
Three-pointers by Nash and Mason Carter quickly tied it at 18. Carter followed that with a field goal to put Borden on top 20-18 with three minutes remaining.
With just over a minute left in the first half, Christian Academy had six turnovers and zero points in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Shawn Condon’s putback capped a 12-0 run to put the Braves up 24-18.
The Warriors, however, answered late to keep it close. A 3-pointer by Nathan Whitten and a pair of free throws from Dunn pulled them within one, 24-23, at the break.
The third quarter was much like the second as Borden opened up a lead, only to let Christian Academy fight back late.
A 7-2 surge, capped off on a basket by Mason Jones, put the Braves up 31-25. It was 31-27 when Jones and Nash knocked down 3-pointers to push Borden’s lead to 10 (37-27) with 4:30 to play in the period.
Once again, the Warriors fought back. A driving layup by Renfro cut Christian Academy’s deficit to six (39-33) heading into the frenetic final frame.
Trailing 41-33 in the opening minute of the fourth, the Warriors used an old-fashioned, three-point play by Dunn and a 3-pointer by Renfro to cut the deficit to two (41-39). Dunn took over after that, with a little help from Myles Morgan.
Dunn then hit two free throws to tie it at 41. After that, a steal and defensive rebound by Morgan on consecutive Borden possessions led to four straight free throws by Dunn, who followed that with a putback three-point play. That capped a personal nine-point run by Dunn and put the Warriors up 48-41 with 3:53 to play.
“My goodness that kid can play, I’m so glad that’s he’s graduating,” Doc Nash said of Dunn. “As an opposing coach I’m really glad he’s gone.”
CAI (12-14), however, managed just three points the rest of the way as Borden closed the game on a 12-3 run.
Mikel hit two free throws to tie it at 49 then, after the Warriors edged back ahead, a bucket by Nash knotted it at 51 with 1:30 left.
“We knew we had to keep attacking,” Coach Nash said.
Mikel did on his game-winning basket.
”There was an open drive so I took it, I made it and the rest is history,” he said.
CAI then had one final possession.
The plan was for Dunn or Renfro to get that last shot, according to Casey. Dunn, however, was double-teamed and had to give the ball up. The Warriors turned it over moments later to end the game.
“We came here to win, we were looking to win,” said Casey of the final play. “Borden’s a great team. It starts, and ends, with giving them credit. They’re holding the trophy for a reason.”
Mikel and Nash finished with 16 points each to lead Borden, which claimed its fifth sectional trophy.
Meanwhile the Warriors, who were making their sixth straight appearance in the sectional final, were led by Dunn’s game-best 23 points.
“His last game reflected everything he’s done,” Casey said of Dunn. “He’s a leader. I can’t say enough about him.”
Dunn and Renfro were joined on the all-tournament team by Jones, Mikel and Nash from Borden, as well as New Washington’s Matthew Arthur, Lanesville’s Jackson Schneider, South Central’s Christian Kiper and the Rock Creek duo of Marial Diper and Jonathan Boggs.
.
CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL
Saturday night's final
BORDEN 53, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 51
Borden 12 12 15 14 — 53
CAI 18 5 10 18 — 51
Borden (16-7): Mason Carter 5, Shawn Condon 2, Sterling Mikel 16, Kasym Nash 16, Mason Jones 9, Ethan Eurton 2, Cruz Martin 3.
Christian Academy (12-14): Joshua Renfro 14, Nathan Whitten 3, Brady Dunn 23, Myles Morgan 2, David Cook 7, Nate Doss 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 7 (Nash 4, Carter, Jones, Martin); Christian Academy 5 (Renfro 3, Cook, Whitten).