BOYS' BASKETBALL: Braves' hot shooting downs Dragons

SELLERSBURG — It was a display of pure offensive firepower Friday night at Silver Creek.
In the end, Brownstown Central had the most as the Braves spoiled the Dragons’ Homecoming with a 83-71 win in a big Mid-Southern Conference contest.
Each team’s sharp-shooting guard put on a show.
Creek’s senior do-everything point guard Branden Northern scored a game-high 36 points, thanks in part to five 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Brownstown’s super sophomore Jack Benter led the victors with 32 as he knocked down four from downtown.
“You have to pick your poison against them with Benter and (Carter) Waskom out there,” Dragons head coach Brandon Hoffman said. “Branden is just a warrior. He kept us in the game in the first half. He’s just relentless on both ends of the court. I’m glad we were able to honor him tonight for his 1,000th point he got a few weeks ago, and he was Homecoming king. But I know Branden and he would trade his 36 points and all the other stuff for a win.”
Thanks to their first win in Sellersburg since 2016, the Braves (9-2, 4-0) stayed in the MSC driver’s seat while Creek (6-7, 1-3) lost its second straight league game.
“We had a lot of guys play well and we needed that to come in here and get a win,” Brownstown head coach Dave Benter said. “Jack played well throughout, I think we only had him for one turnover. Carter Waskom was outstanding in the second half.”
The first period was back-and-forth with the Dragons claiming an 18-17 lead at the first stop. Thanks to a second-period surge the visitors were up 35-26 midway through the quarter before Creek closed the half with an 8-3 spurt to get within 38-34 at intermission.
“We got up nine in the second quarter and then we had three straight turnovers that really hurt us,” Benter said. “Anytime you give Branden Northern a live-ball turnover you’re in big trouble. Without that stretch, I thought we could have been up 10 points at the half.”
The Creekers started fast in the third frame and posted an early 39-38 lead. That would be their last advantage of the contest, though. The Braves finished the third on an 18-6 run and held a commanding 56-45 lead going into the final stanza.
“They took care of the ball better and also we weren’t scoring well in the third, so we weren’t able to set our defense,” Hoffman said. “There was a big stretch in the third where they won quite a few possessions in a row and then in the fourth we’re trying to play catch-up.”
The Dragons clawed their way to within 77-70 with 1 minute, 31 seconds to play, but they could get no closer.
Waskom scored 22 of his 24 in the second half and the Braves hit 19 of 24 free throws in the fourth quarter to end a three-game losing streak to Creek.
“Overall, I don’t think we played bad at all,” Hoffman said. “Our shooting stats were good and we had a lot of guys play well tonight. At the end of the night, they were just hard to guard. When they can spread you out to 25 feet, that really exposes your defense. They have a lot of firepower.”
Zac Sticker netted 10 points for Creek while Walker Hoffman added eight. The hosts won the turnover battle by three, shot a solid 48 percent from the field and hit 17 of 24 free throws.
“We threw the kitchen sink at them all night, and especially in the fourth, changing up lineups and defenses,” Hoffman said. “Give them credit that when it was winning time for them, they took care of the ball and hit free throws.”
Silver Creek is back in action next Friday night, when it hosts New Albany. Brownstown returns to the hardwood tonight, when it hosts Trinity Lutheran.
.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 83, SILVER CREEK 71
Brownstown 17 21 18 27 — 83
Silver Creek 18 16 11 26 — 71
Brownstown Central (9-2, 4-0 MSC): Parker Hehman 12, Jack Benter 32, Carson Darlage 7, Levi Stahl 5, Carter Waskom 24, Jakob Arthur 3.
Silver Creek (6-7, 1-3): Hayden Garten 2, Bryce Henderson 4, Cooper Murley 2, Walker Hoffman 8, Trey Schoen 2, Branden Northern 36, Zac Stricker 10, Nate Davidson 7.
3-point field goals: Brownstown Central 10 of 20 (Hehman 4, Benter 4, Stahl, Arthur); Silver Creek 6 of 21 (Northern 5, Davidson).
Rebounds: Brownstown Central 28, Silver Creek 21.
Turnovers: Brownstown Central 13, Silver Creek 10.
Field-goal shooting: Brownstown Central 21 of 39, Silver Creek 24 of 50.
Free-throw shooting: Brownstown Central 31 of 38, Silver Creek 17 of 24.
JV score: Silver Creek 55-47.