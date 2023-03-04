CAMPBELLSBURG — Borden and Rock Creek rolled into the Class A West Washington Sectional final.
The Braves beat South Central 61-44 in Saturday night's first semifinal before the Lions clopped Lanesville 76-41 in the second semi.
Borden (18-7) will face Rock Creek (9-14) at 7 p.m. Monday night in the sectional championship game. The Braves will be seeking their second straight trophy while the Lions will be going for their first since 2016.
In Saturday's first semi, the Rebels led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter before Borden outscored them 17-10 in the second to take a 24-21 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Braves increased their advantage to 40-34 through three periods before outscoring South Central 21-10 in the final frame to pull away for their seventh win in eight games.
Derrick Fuller-Tucker scored a game-high 25 points to lead the way for Borden, which also received 19 from Kasym Nash and 12 from Alex Schuler.
Cole Thomas tallied 19 to pace the Rebels (14-10).
In the nightcap, Rock Creek scored the first 10 points of the game and cruised to a 35-point triumph.
CLASS A WEST WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
BORDEN 61, SOUTH CENTRAL 44
South Central 11 10 13 10 — 44
Borden 7 17 16 21 — 61
South Central (14-10): Jarrett Ferree 2, Christian Kiper 6, Tanner Smith 7, Ty Jones 2, Cole Thomas 19, Caden Bogan 2, Ethan Hedden 6.
Borden (18-7): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 25, Alex Schuler 12, Kasym Nash 19, Zander Keith 3, Garrett Schmidt 2.
3-point field goals: South Central 2 (Smith, Thomas); Borden 6 (Schuler 4, Keith, Nash).
