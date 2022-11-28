BOYS' BASKETBALL: Braves outlast Pioneers in clash of 2A title contenders

CLARKSVILLE — In a storybook opener featuring last season’s Class 2A state champion and this season’s favorite, Providence and Brownstown Central put on a show Saturday night at a near-capacity Larkin Center.
In the end, the fourth-ranked Braves proved to have too much firepower and defeated the No. 5 Pioneers 81-71 in a matchup of Top 10 teams and new sectional foes.
Brownstown, which has dropped down to 2A and into the same sectional as Providence this season, placed four players in double digits, led by Purdue University-commit Jack Benter’s 29 points.
The Pioneers were paced by junior wing Noah Lovan’s 30 points. It was the Louisville Trinity transfer’s first game in a Providence uniform.
“We had a lot of guys step up tonight and show great toughness and resilience,” Pioneers head coach Ryan Miller said. “Our guys did not back down despite the uphill battle in the second half. Lovan has been a pass-first guy in practice and the scrimmage. We needed him to be more aggressive tonight and boy did he ever. Just a great first game for Noah.”
Providence (0-1) saw its top-returning scorer, senior Casey Kaelin, go down with a wrist injury in the first few minutes of the game. He came out shortly thereafter.
“I think it was the first play of the game, Casey went to the rim and landed awkwardly on his left wrist,” Miller said of Kaelin, who returned briefly later in the game. “He’s a warrior, so if he could go he would go. He did try to go back out there, but he couldn’t catch the ball with his wrist in pain. I hate to speculate until he sees a doctor, but if he can’t play it probably means it’s really hurt.”
The Braves did what they do well in the first half, hitting 6 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc en route to a 33-24 lead at intermission. Providence shot just 32 percent in the first half, but junior guard Quentin Hesse scored eight of his 15 points in the second period to keep his team within striking distance.
“We were collecting our thoughts and approaches both offensively and defensively,” Miller said of his halftime talk. “It’s no wonder we struggled offensively with Casey going down early. Our guys showed a lot of grit tonight.”
Brownstown pushed its halftime advantage to 42-26 midway through the third period. However, the Pioneers battled back to within 54-48 heading to the fourth. Lovan tallied 10 points in the third and triples from Hesse and senior Grant Seebold helped the hosts narrow the gap.
“I was disappointed that we lost our composure at times in the third and early fourth quarter,” said Brownstown coach Dave Benter, whose team lost to eventual 3A state champion Beech Grove in the regional semifinals last season. “We were getting beat on straight-line drives and got rattled offensively.”
The visitors never relented the lead in the final frame and hit 19 of 22 from the foul stripe to secure their second straight win over Providence. The Braves beat the Pioneers 82-68 Feb. 19 in Brownstown. That was the last loss for the Pioneers, who won their next seven on the way to their first-ever state title.
Supporting Benter for the Braves (1-0) were sophomores Colby Hall (14 points) and Chase Coomer (13) and junior Parker Hehman (10).
“We’re a young team. We start two sophomores and two juniors, so it was good to see our guys make the plays needed to get a win in this type of environment,” Benter said. “They mirrored Jack a lot with a second guy and I thought other guys stepped up and made plays. We shot the ball well and we got the ball inside and finished.”
The Pioneers shot 53 percent from the field in the second half and were 16 of 19 on free throws overall. However, that paled in comparison to the Braves’ netting 32 of 39 at the charity stripe.
“We beat the vast majority of 2A teams in the state with the game we played tonight, even without our returning top player,” Miller said. “Everyone knows about Jack Benter, but they have a lot of new faces that we didn’t know how they would perform. But let me tell ya, the two kids they got from Scottsburg are complete game-changers. You can’t help off of Coomer because he’s a heck of a shooter and then Hall can finish in the post. Benter is undoubtedly one of the top players in the state, but they are not a one-man show.”
Brownstown is back in action at Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference game tonight. Meanwhile Providence returns to the hardwood Friday night, when it hosts Austin.
.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 81, PROVIDENCE 71
Brownstown 15 18 21 27 — 81
Providence 10 14 24 23 — 71
Brownstown Central (1-0): Parker Hehman 10, Caider Gwin 3, Jack Benter 29, Caron Darlage 5, Micha Sheffer 2, Jakob Arthur 3, Chase Coomer 13, Colby Hall 14, Adam Stahl 3.
Providence (0-1): Drew Kelly 2, Quentin Hesse 15, Casey Kaelin 1, Carter Lannan 8, Noah Lovan 30, Brian Wall 4, Jaden Johnson 5, Grant Seebold 6.
3-point field goals: Brownstown Central 9 of 19 (Hehman 3, Gwin , Benter 2, Coomer 3); Providence 5 of 20 (Hesse 3, Seebold 2).
Rebounds: Brownstown Central 31, Providence 23.
Turnovers: Brownstown Central 11, Providence 5.
Field-goal shooting: Brownstown Central 20 of 36 (55.6%), Providence 25 of 57 (43.9%).
Free-throw shooting: Brownstown Central 32 of 39 (82.1), Providence 16 of 19 (84.2%).
Junior varsity: Providence 54-45.