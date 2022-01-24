BOYS' BASKETBALL: Braves rally to clinch SAC title

HENRYVILLE — It’s been awhile since Borden had something to celebrate on the hardwood.
That changed Saturday night.
The Braves tallied 10 points in the final 1 minute, 39 seconds to rally for a 51-45 win at Henryville. The victory capped Borden’s unbeaten Southern Athletic Conference campaign and clinched its first league title since the 2014-15 season.
“I’m so proud of my kids. It’s the first time in their career they’ve won something that means something,” Braves coach Doc Nash said. “We talked all week about winning, about being champions — doing uncommon things that common people won’t do. I’m glad that their efforts are finally paying off.”
Borden senior Sterling Mikel tallied a game-high 20 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:06 to play. Meanwhile sophomore Kasym Nash, the coach’s son, scored 18 and hit four free throws in the final 26 seconds to help end the Braves’ six-game losing streak to the Hornets.
“They’ve been a big rival for us the past three or four years. We were both undefeated in the conference. We came out and we wanted it more than they did,” Mikel said. “It meant a lot considering this is the first time that we’ve really locked down and beat Henryville.”
Heading into Saturday night, Borden’s last win over the Hornets was a 43-25 triumph back on Jan. 24, 2015. Henryville had won the past six meetings since then by an average of 13.2 points.
“I know that (Sterling) has been here for four years, it’s his senior year. It’s only my second, but I knew they’ve wanted to beat Henryville. My dad’s wanted to beat Henryville. Everybody’s always wanted to beat Henryville,” Kasym Nash said. “We’d been prepping all week and we knew we had to come up big and be physical the whole game, or we weren’t going to get it done.”
Borden (10-5, 5-0) led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter before the Hornets tied it up at 23 by halftime. Mikel’s breakaway dunk put the Braves up 34-31 late in the third period, but Henryville closed the quarter with five straight to take a two-point lead (36-34) into the final frame.
The game was tied 41-all late before the Hornets got back-to-back baskets — a putback by Taylor Guthrie and a driving layup by Tyler Orberson — to take a four-point lead with 2:15 to play.
On Borden’s ensuing possession Mikel hit a 3 from the corner to pull his team within one. Then, after a Henryville turnover, the Braves worked the ball around the perimeter before Mason Jones dribbled into the lane and passed out to Mikel, who drilled another 3.
Sterling Mikel hits the go-ahead basket — a 3-pointer — late in tonight's win by @bordenathletics at Henryville. The victory clinched the Southern Athletic Conference title for the Braves. @Coach_DocNash https://t.co/S2nejwWvza— News&Tribune Sports (@newstribscores) January 23, 2022
“Dad told us in the timeout before that, he said we needed a score and a stop and another score and we were right back in it, and it was our game. We came out, we did that and it was our game,” Kasym Nash said.
The younger Nash then went 4-for-4 from the free throw line, following a pair of empty possessions by the Hornets, to seal it.
“We made some plays when we had to and got some stops when we had to,” Doc Nash said. “It’s what high school games should be about. I thought it was two really tough teams. I can’t say enough positive things about how tough my kids were tonight. Sterling, obviously, made some big-time plays in the fourth quarter, which we know he’s capable of.”
Junior Layton Walton had a team-high 14 points while Guthrie tallied 12 for Henryville (4-9, 1-1).
“We lost, but we played much better tonight,” said Hornets head coach Jared Hill, whose team was coming off a 60-26 loss at Providence the night before. “We had a much better focus. We played with much more desire and it’s a game we should’ve won. We had some late miscues, some defensive assignments were missed and had some guys on the wrong page offensively, but they’re pretty good.
“Doc’s boy hit some shots and number 11 (Mikel) hit shots. We just didn’t finish it off.”
During the game, which was Henryville’s annual Coaches vs. Cancer Night, $622 was raised for the American Cancer Society.
Both Borden and the Hornets are scheduled to be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The Braves will entertain Orleans (12-2) while Henryville hosts SAC-rival South Central (4-8, 1-1).
BORDEN 51, HENRYVILLE 45
Borden 13 10 11 17 — 51
Henryville 11 12 13 9 — 45
Borden (10-5, 5-0): Sterling Mikel 20, Kasym Nash 18, Mason Jones 10, Brady Schuler 3.
Henryville (4-9, 1-1): Tyler Orberson 2, Caleb Lehaceanu 2, Sam Guernsey 8, Taylor Guthrie 12, Layton Walton 14, Eli Kleinert 2, Carson Conrey 3, Aydan Head 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 10 (Nash 4, Mikel 3, Jones 2, Schuler); Henryville 4 (Walton 2, Conrey, Guthrie).