BORDEN — Mother Nature may have kept Borden and Springs Valley from facing off in early February, but the basketball gods did not.
After their Feb. 5 matchup in French Lick was canceled due to inclement weather, the Braves and Blackhawks will get a chance to play this season after all, thanks to their respective sectional championships.
Borden (16-7) will take on Springs Valley (22-3) at around noon today in the second semifinal of the Class A Loogootee Regional.
“I am a little bit familiar with them because we had been preparing for them,” Braves coach Doc Nash said.
Second-ranked North Daviess (23-3) will meet No. 7 Edinburgh (22-3) at 10 a.m. today in the first semi. The championship game is slated for 7 p.m. tonight.
“It is what it is, we’re going to enjoy it. It’s free basketball from this point forward,” Nash said following his team’s 53-51 win over Christian Academy in last Saturday night’s Borden Sectional final. “We just have to play the games.”
The Braves, who have won three of their last four and seven of their last nine, will face a red-hot Springs Valley team. Larry Bird’s alma mater started the season 4-3, but has won 18 straight since then. The Blackhawks beat Northeast Dubois 66-54 last Saturday night to claim their 14th sectional title, and first since 2018.
Springs Valley, which averages 67.4 points per game while allowing 53, is led by senior guards Kannon Chase and Carter Crews. The 6-foot-1 Chase averages 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game while the 6-0 Crews puts up 16 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game.
Valley also features 6-0 senior wing Conner Grimes (9.6 points per game, 5.8 rpg), 6-1 senior forward Robin Dixon (9.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and 6-3 freshman wing Deion Edwards (8.4 ppg, 5 rpg).
“Springs Valley’s athletic,” said Nash, whose team averages 57.3 points a game while yielding 49.
The other semifinal will be a matchup of two very formidable foes, who are also familiar with each other.
It will be the second meeting in less than a month between the Cougars and the Lancers. North Daviess won 55-47 at Edinburgh on Feb. 19.
The Cougars, whose three losses (to 2A No. 4 Fort Wayne Blackhawk, No. 4 Barr-Reeve and No. 8 Bloomfield) have all come to ranked foes, enter on a six-game win streak.
Meanwhile the Lancers’ lone losses came to two 4A schools (Greenwood and Shelbyville) and North Daviess.
Edinburgh, which is fresh off its seventh sectional title and first since 2018, is led by 6-3 junior forward Caleb Dewey, who averages 22.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, three assists and 2.1 steals per game.
The Lancers also feature 6-4 senior forward Travis Jones, who averages 12.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game, as well as 5-10 junior point guard Jarrett Turner, who puts up 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals per game. Edinburgh also has 6-4 senior forward Riley Palmeter (8.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.5 apg) and 6-5 senior forward Landen Burton (8.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.9 apg).
North Daviess is coming off its sixth sectional title and first since 2016. The Cougars are led by junior point guard Jaylen Mullen, as well as his classmates Lance and Logan Wilson.
“Edinburgh, they’re 6-5, 6-4, 6-4 (across the frontline). They’re big and strong and athletic. And they like to play fast,” Nash said. “North Daviess, I saw them one time. They like to play in the 30s and 40s, they’re very disciplined and very well-coached. Next target is Springs Valley, that’s it. We’ll prepare for the other guys later. And that’s why I’ve got good coaches.”
