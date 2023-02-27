CAMPBELLSBURG — The tournament mantra of “Survive and Advance” was never truer than Tuesday night at the Class A West Washington Sectional.
Both Borden and Rock Creek gutted out nail-biting first-round wins to advance to Friday night’s semifinals. In the first game, the Braves overcame a seven-point second half deficit to clip the host Senators 40-37. The nightcap followed a similar script, as the Lions upended Christian Academy 40-37.
The Braves (17-7) will play South Central (14-9) in Friday’s first semifinal at 6 p.m., while the Lions (8-14) will take on Lanesville (1-20) in the nightcap.
BRAVES FIGHT TIL THE END
Trailing 31-24 late in the third quarter, Borden ripped off a 10-2 run over the next eight minutes and claimed a 34-33 lead on an Alex Schuler basket with 1 minute, 32 seconds to play. That marked the Braves’ first second-half lead and the defending sectional champs went on to sneak away with their second win over West Washington this season.
“Our kids fought and that’s all I ever ask for,” exhausted Borden head coach Doc Nash said after the game. “To shoot it as poorly as we did and for us to find a way to win says a lot about who our kids are. I’m very proud of the team.”
Borden trailed at the end of each quarter, except for the last one. The Braves outscored the Senators 15-6 in the final frame as Kasym Nash and Schuler combined for 13 fourth-period points.
“We went to a 1-2-2 defense in the second half to try something different and that seemed to bother them,” said Nash, whose team won for the first time at West Washington since 2013. “We got a few steals and easy buckets and that kind of got us going.”
Nash led the victors with 11 points while Schuler and Derrick Fuller-Tucker each added eight. Kenton Chase paced West Washington (11-12) with 10.
Borden, which has now won six of its last seven, shot just 35 percent but relied on its defense at the end. The Braves forced six Senator turnovers in the fourth, which gave them enough chances to grab the win.
“We are a better shooting team than we showed tonight, but a lot of credit goes to Coach (Clayton) Sullivan,” Nash said. “They had us scouted well. I’m proud of our kids for battling and doing enough to get the win.”
LIONS OUTLAST WARRIORS
Rock Creek started on fire and then did just enough at the end to avenge its regular-season loss to Christian Academy. The Lions posted a double-digit lead in the first half, but had to scratch and claw their way to the semifinals.
“Tough first-round draw for us because Christian Academy is so good and it’s a big rival game,” Rock Creek head coach Chris Brown said. “They’re a great team and we just survived, even though we tried to give it away a couple of times at the end. That just gives you a little more gray hair.”
The Lions led 13-5 at the first stop and then claimed a 19-7 advantage midway through the second period. The Warriors proceeded to end the first half on a 10-1 run, powered by Joshua Renfro and Caleb Roy, and Rock Creek’s lead was 20-17 at intermission.
“I am just so proud of our guys for battling tonight, especially after the shaky start,” CAI head coach Hayden Casey said. “This was a typical back-and-forth Indiana high school sectional game. At the end of the day, you have to give Rock Creek credit.”
The Warriors inched closer in the third frame as the Lions’ lead was down to 26-25 entering the final stanza. The rivals played ping pong with the lead in the fourth quarter until Rock Creek did enough to notch the victory.
“We just stressed to the guys to stay locked in down the stretch,” said Brown, whose team has won five of its last seven. “We got a couple of key stops down there at the end. Even when we turned it over late, we dug in and kept playing defense.”
Six-foot-11 senior center Marial Diper led the Lions with 17 points. Keajuan Beco added 11 and Ladarius Wallace scored seven of his nine points in the fourth to secure the win.
CAI shot just 34 percent overall in just its second loss to Rock Creek in the two teams’ last 10 meetings.
“We missed some shots right at the rim tonight, but they did a nice job with on-ball pressure tonight that blew up a lot of our sets,” Casey said. “Again, that’s a credit to Rock Creek.”
Renfro led all scorers with 18 and nailed three triples.
“I thought we did a pretty decent job on the Renfro kid and I was proud of our defense for stepping up at the end,” Brown said. “Our defense was outstanding at times and our guards are lightning fast and they did a good job tonight. Our big guys protected the paint and it was all good enough to get a win.”
.
CLASS A WEST WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Tuesday’s first-round games
BORDEN 39, WEST WASHINGTON 37
West Wash 10 9 12 6 — 37
Borden 9 6 9 16 — 40
West Washington (11-12): Mason Cox 6, Jaxson Cambron 9, Titan Williams 2, Ian Rosenbaum 7, Lane Hoefler 3, Kenton Chase 10.
Borden (17-7): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 8, Alex Schuler 8, Kasym Nash 11, AJ Agnew 5, Judd Missi 5, Garrett Schmidt 2.
3-point field goals: West Washington 5 of 11 (Cambron 3, Rosenbaum, Hoefler); Borden 5 of 19 (Fuller-Tucker, Schuler, Nash, Agnew, Missi).
Rebounds: West Washington 23, Borden 23.
Turnovers: West Washington 10, Borden 2.
Field-goal shooting: West Washington 15 of 33, Borden 15 of 42.
Free-throw shooting: West Washington 2 of 3, Borden 4 of 5.
.
ROCK CREEK 40, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 37
Rock Creek 13 7 6 14 — 40
Chr. Academy 5 12 8 12 — 37
Rock Creek (8-14): Ladarius Wallace 9, Keajuan Beco 11, Marial Diper 17, Jaleb Treat 3.
Christian Academy (16-7): Caleb Roy 6, Joshua Renfro 18, David Cook 5, Lucas Gillespie 2, Nate Doss 3, Cooper Losey 3.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 1 of 8 (Wallace); Christian Academy 5 of 14 (Renfro 3, Cook, Losey).
Rebounds: Rock Creek 22, Christian Academy 20.
Turnovers: Rock Creek 7, Christian Academy 8.
Field-goal shooting: Rock Creek 17 of 31, Christian Academy 12 of 35.
Free-throw shooting: Rock Creek 5 of 9, Christian Academy 8 of 16.
