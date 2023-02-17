Doc Nash has only watched a replay of Borden’s 55-50 victory over Triton in the 2013 Class A state championship game once. And that was to chart statistics.
Other than that, and seeing some snippets of highlights, the Braves head coach has never sat down to view a broadcast of the contest.
“I just know what the plan was, and where mistakes were made, etc. I don’t want that to take away my enjoyment,” said Nash, who is in his 17th year as Borden’s bench boss. “I am weird like that. I can probably tell you about each play that happened from my peanut brain.”
Tonight, that team will be reunited as Borden recognizes the 10-year anniversary of its championship season when the Braves (14-7) host Clarksville (7-12) at 7:30 p.m.
“I can’t wait to see those guys,” Nash said.
That squad, which finished 24-3, captured the first IHSAA state title in school history by topping the Trojans by five points in the final.
The Braves, who never trailed in the game, led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter, 18-9 at halftime and 28-19 through three periods before a fast and furious final frame that saw the two teams combine for 58 points.
Triton, and future Indiana All-Star Clay Yeo, trimmed Borden’s lead to two late. However each time the Trojans got close, the Braves responded with a big shot or big play.
Jalen McCoy tallied a team-high 15 points while Trester Mental Attitude Award winner Michael Lynch netted 13 for Borden. Cody Bachman added 10 and Billy Kirchgessner posted an all-around stat line with nine points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one blocked shot. Additionally, Garrett Vick contributed a team-high six rebounds, five points and three assists while Josh Vollstedt came off the bench to hit a huge 3-pointer in the fourth quarter for Borden, which went 8 for 14 (57.1 percent) from long range.
Tonight, Borden will also recognize its two seniors (AJ Agnew and Brody Kennedy) as well as Kasym Nash. The junior wing, who sat on the Braves’ bench 10 years ago during their win over the Trojans, recently surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career.
Here are a few other games to keep an eye on this weekend.
NEW ALBANY (9-10, 3-2) AT BEDFORD NL (14-6, 4-1), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The Bulldogs will try to play spoiler as the Stars attempt to tie Jeffersonville and Jennings County for the Hoosier Hills Conference title with a win.
PROVIDENCE (16-3) AT NORTH HARRISON (9-9), 7:30 TONIGHT
The Pioneers look for their 14th win in a row when they face former head coach Lou Lefevre and his Cougars.
CORYDON CENTRAL (16-5, 5-2) AT SILVER CREEK (10-9, 5-2), 7:30 TONIGHT
The Dragons have dominated this Mid-Southern Conference series in recent years, winning 13 in a row against the Panthers, who haven’t had a victory in Sellersburg since 2013. The winner will tie Scottsburg for second place in the MSC.
EVANSVILLE REITZ (15-4) AT JEFFERSONVILLE (10-8), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The Red Devils look to bounce back from their Tuesday night loss at Louisville Ballard, one of the top teams in Kentucky, when they host the Panthers in their home finale.
NEW WASHINGTON (10-11, 2-2) AT SOUTH CENTRAL (12-7, 2-2), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The Mustangs, who had their six-game win streak snapped Tuesday night against Springs Valley, look to bounce back when they visit the Rebels in a game that’s for third place in the Southern Athletic Conference.
CROTHERSVILLE (8-11, 0-3) AT HENRYVILLE (13-6, 4-0), 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY
The Hornets can clinch the outright SAC title, their first since 2018, with a win over the Tigers.
PROVIDENCE (16-3) AT SILVER CREEK (10-9), 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY
The Pioneers and Dragons, both of whom play big games Friday night, face off in a rematch of the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament final (which the Pioneers won 59-44).
