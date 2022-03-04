BOYS' BASKETBALL: Braves, Warriors advance to final

BORDEN — It has been nine years since Borden won a sectional title.
The Braves have an opportunity to capture their first sectional crown since 2013, when they went on to win the Class A state title, after their close, hard-fought 46-42 victory over Rock Creek in a Borden Sectional semifinal Friday night.
The Braves (15-7) will face Christian Academy (12-13) at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the title tilt. The Warriors advanced to their sixth straight sectional final with a 43-25 triumph over South Central in Friday night’s second semi.
Borden which previously won sectionals in 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2013, was hard-pressed to come away with a victory against the Lions, who beat the Braves by 15 (57-42) on their homecourt back on Jan. 8.
“We just stayed the course and knew we had a chance to win the game,” Borden senior guard Mason Jones said. “We had some mismatches on the perimeter, so we wanted to drive and get them off their feet. We just locked in. It was pretty crazy, the crowd.”
The Braves led 33-28 with 3 minutes, 31 seconds to play in the third quarter before Rock Creek rallied to tie the game at the end of the period on a buzzer-beating, off-balance jumper by Keajuan Beco.
Borden, playing a ball-control offense, continually drove to the basket and kicked the ball out for mostly open shots. Thanks to layups by Kasym Nash and Jones, the Braves led 42-37 late.
Rock Creek missed several shots, including a 3-point attempt by Ladarius Wallace that went in and rimmed out with 39 seconds left and the Lions trailing 45-42.
Nash then made 1 of 2 free throws with 15.5 seconds left to boost Borden’s lead to four. Rock Creek senior Jonathan Boggs missed a 3 with 8.8 seconds to play and the Braves ran out the clock.
Senior Sterling Mikel led Borden with 16 points.
“We knew they were going to be good,” Mikel said. “We wanted to get their big guys in foul trouble and get to the free throw line.
“I think we just wanted it more. We just locked in during the fourth quarter. This is a huge win for us — biggest win of my career.”
Borden turned the ball over just two times and shot 48.7 percent from the field (19-for-39). On the other side, Rock Creek was 15 of 40 from the field, including 1 of 7 in the fourth quarter.
“A lot had happened since Tuesday on social media,” said Rock Creek coach Chris Brown, who wouldn’t go into specifics. “These guys came in and we competed. It was an awful situation to come into tonight. It was nothing involving the two teams.
“We put ourselves into a situation where we missed some free throws down the stretch,” Brown added. “We missed some 3-pointers. We missed some bunnies."
Boggs and Marial Diper tallied 12 points apiece to lead Rock Creek (14-9)
“We just couldn’t get over the hump,” Brown said. “Hats off to Borden. They played a great game. They had a good game plan.”
Borden coach Doc Nash was very happy with his team’s performance.
“I was real happy with our defensive gameplan,” he said. “We choose to give up 3s. It was pick our poison. We had to guard in the paint. We sucked it up. My kids battled tonight. I couldn’t be any more prouder.”
Nash said he wanted his team to take smart shots.
“Early in the game we didn’t take easy shots. When you take a shot on a 7-footer it’s not an easy shot, or over a 6-4 guy. We don’t have those dudes,” he said. “When we move the basketball around it forces close-outs. When we do that, we’re really good. We’ve just got to figure some other things out.”
SOUTH CENTRAL-CAI
The Warriors rolled to victory in the second semi.
Christian Academy led 13-2 after one quarter and eventually 16-4.
South Central (8-16) got within 31-19 early in the fourth quarter, but freshman Joshua Renfro’s 3 pushed the lead to 39-20 with 3:04 to play.
In two sectional games the Warriors have given up only 53 points.
“It definitely helps on the sidelines when you get off to a big lead like that,” Christian Academy coach Hayden Casey said. “On a two-day turnaround after beating Lanesville, to be as locked in as we were, was good. We knew exactly what we needed to do. The credit goes to them. Our players were phenomenal tonight.”
The Warriors led 27-12 at halftime and 31-18 after three quarters. Senior Brady Dunn and Renfro finished with 16 points apiece.
“It’s no secret it starts with those two,” Casey said. “Brady Dunn is everything a coach could ask for — attitude and effort. Joshua has a lot of those aspects he learned from (Dunn). We need those guys to be aggressive for us. Let’s hope they do it again tomorrow.”
Casey, a 2013 Borden graduate, now faces his alma mater in the final. The Braves beat the Warriors 59-49 on Jan. 29.
“Knowing all the respect we have for them, and all the threats they have, their guys know their roles — I think the world of them. It’s going to take a special effort to come in and beat them on their home floor,” he said.
.
CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL
Friday night's semifinal
BORDEN 46, ROCK CREEK 42
Borden 9 14 12 9 — 46
Rock Creek 11 12 12 7 — 42
Borden (15-7): Mason Carter 4, Sterling Mikel 16, Kasym Nash 8, Mason Jones 10, Ethan Eurton 6, Cruz Martin 2.
Rock Creek (14-9): Ladarius Wallace 4, Marial Diper 12, Gavin Gullion 3, Jaleb Treat 8, Keajuan Beco 3, Jonathan Boggs 12.
3-point field goals: Borden 5 (Mikel 3, Nash, Carter); Rock Creek 6 (Diper 2, Boggs 2, Wallace, Gullion).
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 43, SOUTH CENTRAL 25
South Central 2 10 6 7 — 25
Christian Acad. 13 14 4 12 — 43
South Central (8-16): Craig Simpson 2, Christian Kiper 10, Ty Jones 4, Cole Thomas 2, Kile Stewart 5.
Christian Academy (12-13): Joshua Renfro 16, Nathan Whitten 1, Brady Dunn 16, Myles Morgan 5, Elijah Logsdon 2, David Cook 3.
3-point field goals: South Central 1 (Kiper); Christian Academy 7 (Renfro 4, Dunn, Morgan, Cook).