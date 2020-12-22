BOYS' BASKETBALL: Brown, Bruins beat Bulldogs

NEW ALBANY — Out of context, the February announcement that New Albany would host Class 2A Blackford smack dab in the middle of season seemed like an unusual move.
For those acquainted with Indiana basketball, however, it built some excitement. It meant that Bruins senior guard Luke Brown, a Stetson-signee who has been turning heads and is rapidly moving up the state’s all-time scoring list, would come to the Doghouse.
The game, and Brown, lived up to the hype Tuesday night as 2A No. 3 Blackford outlasted the Bulldogs 71-70.
An old-fashioned three-point play by junior guard Tucker Biven put New Albany up 70-69 with 10.4 seconds to play, but Brown quickly found Landon Grimes with a long pass. Grimes converted with three seconds left, then New Albany’s Kaden Stanton missed at the buzzer.
“I thought that we were in control, but when it came down to it we made a few turnovers I really was surprised to see us make,” said New Albany coach Jim Shannon, whose team was outscored 22-14 in the fourth quarter. “On the other end, we were trying a couple of different things on defense (against Brown) … we even went to a box-and-one because he’s just so hard to guard.
“I think we were responsible for creating some easy shots for some of their other guys by doubling him. You kind of have to pick your poison, he’s just really tough.”
Brown finished with 33 points to pass four players and move into 17th on the state’s all-time scoring list (2,260). The 6-foot-1 point guard came out firing, scoring 17 first-period points as the Bruins led 23-17 at the first stop. Brown went 4 for 5 from 3-point range in the opening eight minutes and a few of those might as well have been from Vincennes Avenue.
“We couldn’t just guard him straight up,” Shannon said. “I don’t know that we’ll play against anybody else that has a player better than him. He’s got my vote for the Indiana All-Stars. He had it before tonight, but he solidified it. As good as he is as a shooter, he really is a tremendous passer. A great player.”
Blackford’s lead reached nine, at 28-19, before the Bulldogs began their comeback. A 3-pointer from Stanton was followed by back-to-back baskets by Biven, who led New Albany with 21.
The Bruins led 38-35 after Brown hit a step-back jumper from the top of the key, but Maddox Schmelz answered with a drive to the basket and score with under a minute left. After a Blackford miss, Jayden Thompson’s 3 at the halftime buzzer gave the ‘Dogs a 40-38 lead.
New Albany extended its advantage to 56-49 by the end of the third quarter.
Brown, who was quiet for about a 10-minute span, sank two free throws to start the final frame to get the Bruins within five. Brown tallied 10 points in the fourth quarter. His biggest bucket came when he made a steal off of Stanton at midcourt and scored on a sweeping drive to the basket with less than two minutes to play to get Blackford within one.
Schmelz, who defended Brown effectively throughout, fouled out midway during the fourth quarter.
“Maddox had a nice game for us,” Shannon said. “It was a difficult assignment, but I thought he did well.”
In addition to Biven’s 21, Thompson added 17 points and five 3-pointers while Stanton scored 15 for the Bulldogs (4-3), who return to Hoosier Hills Conference play when they visit Seymour at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday night.