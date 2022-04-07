After two seasons as head coach, Kyle Brown has decided to step down at New Washington.
The Mustangs compiled a 15-33 record in his two seasons on the bench after taking over for Jonathan May, who became the school’s athletic director.
“It’s the best decision for me and my family,” Brown said Thursday. “It wasn’t one made in haste. I appreciate all that Coach May and the New Washington community did for us. But it’s time to move in a different direction.”
Brown, a former assistant coach at Lanesville, was named the Mustangs’ head man in July of 2020.
In Brown’s first season on the bench, New Washington went 9-15 and lost 53-42 to the eventual champion Eagles in the first round of the Class A Borden Sectional.
The Mustangs went 6-18 this past season, which ended with a 72-44 loss to Rock Creek in the first round of the sectional. New Wash got off to a 2-10 start, but picked up steam down the stretch against like-sized schools.
The Mustangs only had two seniors on their sectional roster. They’re slated to return their top four scorers, including junior Matthew Arthur. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.8 assists per game. His younger brother, Mason, a freshman guard, put up 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds a game for New Washington, which last won a sectional title in 2017.
