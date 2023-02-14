LOUISVILLE — Louisville Ballard standout Gabe Sisk poured in a career-best 40 points as the Bruins celebrated Senior Night with an 89-77 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in an interstate matchup Tuesday night.
Sisk, who is an uncommitted senior, hit four 3-pointers and all eight of his free throws in the fourth quarter for the Bruins, one of the top teams in Kentucky.
The Red Devils (10-8), coming off a big win over Jennings County this past Saturday night, kept it close through three quarters and only trailed 62-57 heading into the final frame before Ballard pulled away.
“I thought we were okay at the offensive end,” Jeff coach Sherron Wilkerson said. “I thought we struggled with their pressure a little bit. For the most part, I thought we responded pretty well. ... We had one day to prepare for them, which makes it tough because they’re so good. I thought (Sisk) got away from us a little bit.”
The Bruins (22-4) began the fourth quarter with a 12-3 run, which was capped off by Sisk’s 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 7 seconds to play, to open up a 74-60 advantage.
Wilkerson said he believes Sisk, a 6-foot-6 combo guard who entered averaging 22.7 points per game, will play at the NCAA Division I level.
“He’s certainly headed in the right direction,” the Jeff coach said. “He just needs a little skill development. I think he has a chance.”
The Red Devils kept it close thanks to some solid perimeter shooting. Sophomore guard Michael Cooper tallied a team-high 19 points (two 3-pointers) while senior Monnie McGee finished with 14 (four 3-pointers) and senior Conner Lyons 11 (two 3-pointers).
Jeff sophomore big man Tre Singleton, who picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter, added 13 points and a 3-pointer of his own.
The Red Devils hit 12 from beyond the arc, but Ballard drilled 14.
“They can shoot the 3 and they’re athletic,” Wilkerson said of the Bruins. “They are a handful to guard. ... Overall, I give us a B-minus.”
Tim Fuller added 16 points for the Bruins.
“I’m really pleased with the step we took tonight,” first-year Ballard coach Greg Willis said. “I thought we got better.”
Still, Willis was impressed by the Red Devils.
“They’ve got some good pieces,” he said. “They’ve got some good guards, and they have an interior presence.”
Jeff will next host Evansville Reitz at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
BALLARD 89, JEFF 77
Jeffersonville 18 17 22 20 — 77
Lou. Ballard 20 21 21 27 — 89
Jeffersonville (10-8): Tre Singleton 13, Avery McDuffy 5, Michael Cooper 19, P.J. Douglas 7, Conner Lyons 11, Monnie McGee 14, Shawn Boyd 8.
Louisville Ballard (22-4): Sam Frazier 6, Evan Chiles 6, Nate Richardson 6, Matt Hayden 9, Gabe Sisk 40, Tim Fuller 16, Xavier Rubric 6.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 12 (Singleton, McDuffy, Cooper 2, McGee 4, Lyons 2, Boyd 2); Ballard 14 (Frazier 2, Chiles, Hayden 3, Sisk 4, Fuller 4).
