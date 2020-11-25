NEW ALBANY — Junior point guard Kaden Stanton scored a career-high 30 points and junior guard Tucker Biven added 22 to lead New Albany past visiting Clarksville 95-41 Wednesday night at the Doghouse. It was the season-opener for both teams.
Josten Carter added 13 points while Maddox Schmelz and Jayden Thompson tallied 10 apiece for the Bulldogs.
Clarksville came into the season with five returning starters and had the look of a dangerous team. But injury and COVID-19 restrictions greatly limited the Generals.
“We had six players unavailable,” Clarksville coach Brian McEwen said. “We knew they weren’t going to be there. You play with whoever you have available this year, it’s going to be a strange time.”
Of the five returning starters, only 6-foot-3 senior Marquis Forward played. He finished with 11 points. Meanwhile senior guard Connor Page netted a team-best 12 points for the Generals.
