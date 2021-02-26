BOYS' BASKETBALL: Bulldogs' defense dominates in win over Cougars

NEW ALBANY — Bloomington North’s high-flying offense was grounded by New Albany’s tenacious defense Friday night.
The home team held the Cougars 31 points below their season scoring average and cruised to a 56-41 win in the regular-season finale for both teams at the Doghouse.
Tucker Biven tallied a game-high 20 points and senior forward Jordan Thomas added 14 for the Bulldogs (16-6), who have won five in a row and seven of their last eight.
“Boy we played really well,” a very satisfied New Albany coach Jim Shannon said after his team limited the Cougars to 34-percent shooting. “We seem to really get up for what I consider state-caliber-type teams, and I believe Bloomington North should be in the Top 10. We just seem to rise to the occasion and play our best basketball against these top teams. I couldn’t ask much more of the guys; we just really played well tonight.”
Biven got the ‘Dogs off to a hot start. The junior guard pumped in 10 first-period points as his squad led 19-11 at the first stop.
Then New Albany’s defense took over.
North, which hasn’t won at the Doghouse since 2013, was just 1 for 10 (10 percent) from the field in the second frame, as the Bulldogs took a commanding 27-13 lead to the locker room at halftime.
“I thought we played hard, especially on the defensive end and especially in the first half,” Shannon said. “North is really good and we knew how they could score in bunches. We really dug in on defense.”
The Cougars, however, would not go away easily. The visitors had their best stanza coming out of intermission and cut New Albany’s lead to 35-26 heading into the final frame. With North’s defense keying on Biven, Thomas scored six — including a rare 3-pointer — in the third.
“Biven played great and after that first half we knew they were going to get up into him and other guys would have to respond, and I think Jordan stepped up with some big shots,” Shannon said. “He really went out with a bang and was big for us inside all night.”
Kaden Stanton, who was shutout in the first three quarters, owned the final eight minutes. The lightning-quick junior point guard scored all nine of his points in the final frame as the Bulldogs beat the Cougars for the sixth time in the last seven meetings between the two.
“I think this is our best game of the year,” said junior guard Maddox Schmelz, who scored six points. “We really played well at both ends and did what we needed to do to beat a very good team. Kaden was dishing assists all game and then he took care of the scoring late. Everyone contributed. This was a great win.”
New Albany shot a cool 52 percent from the field and outrebounded the much bigger Cougars, 29-28.
“I’m just really proud of our kids, the way they battled, and what an incredible performance going into the tournament,” Shannon said. “This was a great ending to the regular season, but now we have to get ready for the tournament, which is what it’s all about.”
New Albany, which will be vying for its 54th sectional crown, will face Bedford North Lawrence or the host Owls at 6 p.m. next Friday night in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional semifinals.
.
NEW ALBANY 56, BLOOMINGTON NORTH 41
Bloomington North 11 2 13 15 — 41
New Albany 19 8 8 21 — 56
Bloomington North (11-4): Marco Fitch 4, Nick Klaiber 7, Nate Toohill 6, Isaac Vencel 5, JaQualon Roberts 6, Aaron Steinfeldt 13.
New Albany (16-6): Josten Carter 2, Maddox Schmelz 6, Kaden Stanton 9, Tucker Biven 20, Jayden Thompson 3, Jordan Thomas 14.
3-point field goals: Bloomington North 4 (Toohill 2, Vencel, Steinfeldt); New Albany 5 (Stanton, Biven 2, Thompson, Thomas).
Rebounds: Bloomington North 28, New Albany 29.
Turnovers: Bloomington North 13, New Albany 11.
Field-goal shooting: Bloomington North 17 of 49, New Albany 19 of 36.
3-point shooting: Bloomington North 4 of 22, New Albany 5 of 12.
Free-throw shooting: Bloomington North 3 of 10, New Albany 13 of 21.