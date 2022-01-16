NEW ALBANY — The best things in life are never easy, and for New Albany head coach Jim Shannon earning his 600th career victory was no different.
After a sluggish first half, the Bulldogs came alive in the second half and rolled to a 58-38 win over visiting Scottsburg to put Shannon in rare company.
He is now one of only 17 head coaches in state history to reach 600.
“Tonight really doesn’t feel that different, but obviously I did know that 600 was possible tonight," said the 61-year-old Shannon, who improved to 600-271 in his 38th year as a head coach. "But it’s really just like anyone trying to get to any milestone — you just want to do it and get it over with.
“I was at North Decatur my first three years. All I remember is we won three games that year. I had great kids. They were some of the nicest, hardest working kids I’ve ever had. I remember they won a sectional the year I left. In the big scheme of things of what we’re trying to do with these kids, it’s really not that important. I mean, God bless them for how nice they were after the game for showering me up (in the locker room) and that was wonderful but it’s really not about me, it’s about them. We’re just thinking about the present day and what can we do to have a successful season to send the seniors on to something better.”
Next on the list for Shannon is former New Albany coach, and Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer, Jim Miller, who finished with 607 career wins.
“I did not know how many Coach Miller had. He was a great coach,” Shannon said of Miller, who guided the 'Dogs from 1985-1995. “When I retire, down the road, I’ll have time to sit around and think about stuff that was accomplished along the way. I’m kind of glad this is over so we can get back to work on things to try and just get the next win."
Senior guard Tucker Biven, a three-year starter and a four-year varsity player, said Saturday night was very significant to him.
“Coach Shannon cares about the kids a lot,” said Biven, who tallied 12 points and hit two 3-pointers in Saturday night's win. “He’s always put the players first and he’s dedicated his whole life to this, so it’s nice to know a guy like that and to be a part of a big win for him is really special to me.”
Shannon’s benchmark victory was harder to come by than the final score might indicate.
After posting a slim 26-20 halftime lead, the Bulldogs came roaring out of the locker room and outscored the Scottsburg 24-5 in the decisive third quarter to take control.
“Coach told us to get after them and press, and that seemed to propel us to a big run and secured the win,” Biven said. “We definitely wanted to play for him tonight, so we could get a win and get back to the locker room and spray him down with some water — that’s always fun.”
Junior swingman Josten Carter tallied 20 points, including 12 in the pivotal third stanza, to lead New Albany (6-5).
“Coach told us to really jump on them and not let up, and we got some steals that turned into layups,” Carter said. “We rebounded better also. We really boxed out and cleaned up the boards. I’ve been playing with more confidence and I think all the guys have. We’re playing great defense right now and that makes our offense go. We feel good right now.”
Hayden Cutter scored 14 points for the Warriors (8-5).
The Bulldogs will be back on the hardwood Friday at Silver Creek.
NEW ALBANY 58, SCOTTSBURG 38
Scottsburg 5 15 5 13 — 38
New Albany 14 12 24 8 — 58
Scottsburg (8-5): Chase Coomer 2, Kyle McGuinnins 3, Hayden Cutter 14, Caden Richardson 3, Kody Clancy 10, Colby Hall 3, Jacob Martin 3.
New Albany (6-5): Josten Carter 20, Jeremy Rose 6, Tucker Biven 12, Maddox Schmelz 6, Chase Loesch 5, Jayden Thompson 9.
3-point field goals: Scottsburg 4 for 18 (McGuinnis, Richardson, Martin, Hall); New Albany 5 for 18 (Biven 2, Schmelz, Loesch, Thompson).
Rebounds: Scottsburg 16, New Albany 32.
Turnovers: Scottsburg 21, New Albany 9.
Field-goal shooting: Scottsburg 15 of 37, New Albany 21 of 46.
Free-throw shooting: Scottsburg 4 of 5, New Albany 11 of 18.
