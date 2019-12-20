NEW ALBANY — Sophomore guard Tucker Biven hit a free throw with 4.9 seconds left in overtime to lift New Albany to a 43-42 win over visiting Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash at the Doghouse on Friday night.
Biven was fouled as the Bulldogs were holding the ball for a last shot. He missed the first free throw badly before Seymour called a timeout.
“I was tired and my knee hurt, but I’m not making excuses,” Biven said of the miss.
He came back after the timeout and drained the second attempt.
“I’ve got to do it for my team,” he said.
For New Albany, it was an ugly win. The Bulldogs went just 13 of 43 (30.2 percent) from the field – including 1 of 16 (6.3 percent) from 3-point range — and only 16 of 33 (48.5 percent) from the free throw line.
“At this point we should be extremely pleased we won,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon said. "I better take it.”
It was the 21st straight win — now their longest current streak against any school — for the Bulldogs against Seymour. But it didn’t come easy.
Trailing by one point at the break, the Bulldogs fell behind 23-19 in the third quarter before a tip-in by junior forward Jordan Thomas made it a one possession game. A three-point play by senior forward Trey Hourigan tied it a 25. Seymour, though, edged ahead 28-26 going into the fourth.
Hourigan was the key as the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run in the fourth to take a 33-28 lead with 5:18 to play. New Albany led 36-31 after a free throw by Biven at the 2:12 mark, but the Bulldogs couldn’t hold off the Owls. A pair of 3-pointers by Seymour’s Eric McCoy helped the visitors tie it at 37 – sending the game into overtime.
New Albany trailed by one in OT when Hourigan grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled. He hit two free throws to make it 40-39 at the 2:19 mark. Guard Maddox Schmelz added to the lead with a steal that led to two free throws. He hit both, to make it 42-39 with just under a minute left. Seymour answered with yet another 3 — this one by Marcus Brooks — to tie it at 42 with 40 seconds left. That set up New Albany’s final possession, which ended in Biven being fouled.
Following Biven’s free throw, the Owls had a chance to win the game on a final shot but couldn’t convert.
Points were hard to come by in the first half as both teams struggled with poor shooting and turnovers.
Seymour ended a close first quarter with a three-point play by Jayden Brown and led 10-8 going into the second.
New Albany sophomore guard Kaden Stanton got the Bulldogs started with a 3-pointer to start the second-quarter scoring. A putback by Hourigan, followed by a steal and two free throws by Biven, helped the Bulldogs to a 15-10 lead. Hourigan had another putback moments later to cap a 9-0 run, as New Albany surged to a 17-10 advantage with three minutes remaining in the half.
“I thought we had a real chance to pull away,” Shannon said of the 17-10 lead. “We’re young. It’s frustrating.”
Seymour, scoreless for 8 1/2 minutes, answered late in the half. McCoy led the way with a field goal and a free throw to help cut the New Albany lead to two (17-15) with 23 seconds left.
Then the Bulldogs, with a chance to hold the ball for a final shot in the half, turned it over. That set up a bank shot 3-pointer by McCoy at the buzzer that capped an 8-0 run and gave Seymour an 18-17 lead at the break.
For the game, Hourigan scored 16 and had 11 rebounds to lead New Albany (3-2, 1-1). Biven added 10 points.
“Trey rebounded the ball really well,” Shannon said.
Seymour (1-5, 0-2), losers of three overtime games this season, was led by McCoy’s 15 points.
The Bulldogs are back in action tonight, when they visit Carmel at 7:30 p.m.
