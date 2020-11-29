BOYS' BASKETBALL: Bulldogs pull away from Panthers

NEW ALBANY — With games being canceled left and right due to COVID-19, New Albany made the most of getting to play its first two games last week. After whipping Clarksville by 54 points Tuesday night, the Bulldogs continued flexing their muscles and defeated Bloomington South 61-36 Saturday night at the Doghouse.
“Our kids battled and played really hard tonight,” New Albany head coach Jim Shannon said following Saturday’s win. “After the shellacking they gave us last year (68-43), it was nice to get back on the winning track against them.”
The Dogs (2-0), who have now beaten the Panthers (0-1) in 10 of their last 11 meetings, placed four players in double-figures and shot 56.4 percent from the floor.
“We did a better job of getting to the rim in the second half and that opened up some things on the perimeter, “ said Shannon, whose team was 12 of 18 (66.7 percent) from the field in the second half.
Tucker Biven’s 14 points led the victors in scoring for the second straight game. Junior wing Jayden Thompson added 13, on the strength of three 3-pointers, while Maddox Schmelz scored 11, including nine in the final stanza, and Kaden Stanton put in 10, including two threes.
“We’re an unselfish team and you saw that tonight with four guys in double figures,” said Shannon, who notched his 580th career win — his 415th at New Albany. “Jayden Thompson got hot there on a couple of possessions and I don’t think they were expecting him to be able to pick-and-pop and hit some threes. When you think about Schmelz guarding the best player on the other team and still getting 11 points, that’s pretty good. He had a great night and dug out quite a few rebounds for us also.”
New Albany led a back and forth game 36-30 at the end of three periods thanks to a buzzer-beating 3 by Thompson. Then a dominant fourth quarter performance by the Dogs turned a close game into a rout. The home team hit 8 of 9 shots, including four triples, in the final frame while its attacking defense smothered South.
“I thought we picked up our intensity there in the fourth and perhaps they got a little bit tired,” Shannon said. “I thought they did get some nice looks, but they just didn’t make them. They ran good stuff all night, but fortunately for us they didn’t hit many shots there late.”
The visitors were just 1 of 11 (9 percent) in the final frame and were outscored by the Dogs 25-6 in the fourth.
“They hit a three to end the third and then hit another to start the fourth. That put us down nine and the next thing you know we can’t score,” South head coach J.R. Holmes said. “We missed some wide-open shots and forced some also. The fourth quarter was frustrating.”
Neither team was at full strength Saturday. New Albany was without sophomores Jackson Streander and Tommy Devine, while South had just one returning starter from last season’s 26-0 team on the floor. In addition to Anthony Leal, the reigning Mr. Basketball who is now a freshman at Indiana, the Panthers were without senior forward Connor Hickman, a Bradley commit who is out for the season after having shoulder surgery.
“We have four guys out right now that would be in our top group,” said Holmes, who is Indiana’s all-time winningest coach with 836 wins. “Back in July we were playing with a lineup that had three D-1 prospects and now we’re playing with one. We played with what we had and they gave a great effort, we just couldn’t score in the fourth and that was that.”
New Albany is scheduled to be back in action Saturday at Evansville Harrison. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m.