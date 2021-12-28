NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany showed no rust from the Christmas break and knocked off early-season Hoosier Hills Conference leader Seymour 57-47 Tuesday night at the Doghouse.
The Bulldogs’ defense had plenty of bite, holding the Owls to their lowest offensive output of the season, as they beat Seymour for the 23rd consecutive time.
Senior standout Tucker Biven tallied a game-high 19 points to pace three in double digits. Junior Josten Carter added 18 while senior swingman Jayden Thompson netted 10 for New Albany (4-4, 1-1).
“I thought we had a lot of balance all night,” Bulldogs head coach Jim Shannon said. “Jordan Treat and Jeremy Rose gave us a spark off the bench. We just played well together all night. Everyone contributed.”
New Albany, which is now 4-1 at home this season, started on fire at both ends of the court and bolted to a 14-2 lead by the end of the first period. Thompson nailed a trio of 3-pointers in the first frame while the ‘Dogs’ swarming defense did the rest.
“I feel like a big key for us is to get off to a good start,” Biven said. “When we get ahead, we play really well and with confidence.”
Seymour (5-3, 2-1) responded with a 10-0 run to begin the second quarter, cutting New Albany’s lead to 14-12 with 4 minutes, 48 seconds to play in the first half.
The Bulldogs quickly regained control of the game and finished the first half with a 17-6 spurt to take a 31-18 lead into the locker room.
“They are a really good team,” Shannon said of the Owls. “I think they are just outside of the Top 20. They are solid. They play hard and don’t back down.”
The Owls cut into the home team’s lead in the third period, pulling to within 37-28 heading into the fourth. New Albany’s advantage was trimmed to 48-42 with 1:35 to play, but the visitors would get no closer as the ‘Dogs won their second in a row while handing Seymour its second straight setback.
“Defensively, we played really hard and well together,” Shannon said. “It was important for us to get off to a good start, and we did. Then we just played tough and did what we needed to do to get a win.”
Seymour, which hasn’t won at the Doghouse since 1998, was led by Charlie Longmeier’s 15 points while Andrew Levine added 12 points. The Dogs’ sticky defense held Landon Fritsch, the Owls’ leading scorer, to only two field goals and eight points.
“We’ve felt like, with the exception of one game, that we’ve been playing good defense,” Shannon said. “It’s taking awhile for our offense to catch up to our defense, but tonight I thought it did. Seymour is a good defensive team. They’ve been holding teams down. I thought our offense kicked into gear tonight and we got to the free throw line an awful lot, and that’s a good sign.”
After attempting 30 3-point shots last week in a win over Tell City, New Albany tried just nine from long range and had only one attempt from behind the arc in the second half.
“Coach told us to keep penetrating and play inside-out,” Biven said. “We dug down and played hard and things worked out.”
New Albany will be back in action Jan. 8, when it hosts Class 4A No. 9 Indianapolis Cathedral (5-2). Meanwhile, Seymour’s next game is Jan. 7 at Charlestown.
.
NEW ALBANY 57, SEYMOUR 47
Seymour 2 16 10 19 — 47
New Albany 14 17 6 20 — 57
Seymour (5-3, 2-1 HHC): Landon Fritsch 8, Bret Perry 3, Andrew Levine 12, Charlie Longmeier 15, Marcus Brooks 2, Casey Regruth 2, Eli Meyer 5.
New Albany (4-4, 1-1): Josten Carter 18, Jeremy Rose 2, Tucker Biven 19, Maddox Schmelz 2, Chase Loesch 6, Jayden Thompson 10.
3-point field goals: Seymour 5 of 18 (Perry, Levine 2, Longmeier 2), New Albany 5 of 9 (Thompson 3, Biven 2).
Rebounds: Seymour 24, New Albany 25.
Turnovers: Seymour 5, New Albany 8.
Field-goal shooting: Seymour 18 of 42, New Albany 13 of 28.
Free-throw shooting: Seymour 6 of 13, New Albany 26 of 36.
JV score: Seymour 47-46 OT.
