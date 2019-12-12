NEW ALBANY — Only sophomores and already comprising the starting backcourt for one of the state’s top programs, the future looks bright for Tucker Biven and Kaden Stanton.
However the present isn’t too bad either.
With New Albany missing its only two seniors for its first two games, Biven and Stanton led the way for the Bulldogs in their loss to second-ranked Bloomington South and their victory over Evansville Harrison.
“They’re a pretty good tandem,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon said. “They’ve been playing really well.”
They’ll try to continue that tonight when the Bulldogs (1-1) visit Class 4A No. 9 Floyd Central (4-0). Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. in the Knobs.
Both Biven and Stanton saw fairly significant varsity action, Stanton even earning some starts, as freshmen. So far this season, though, they are playing much larger roles.
“They got their feet wet, so to speak, last year. This year they kind of feel like it’s OK to take over if they need to, even though they’re only sophomores,” Shannon said.
Biven, who averaged 2.8 points and 12.9 minutes per game last season, is off to a blazing start.
After tallying a team-high 18 points in the Bulldogs’ season-opening loss at South, Biven had an even bigger game against the visiting Warriors this past Saturday night at the Doghouse. Not only did he score a career-best 32 points, the 6-foot-1 shooting guard also recorded six steals, five rebounds and four assists — en route to earning Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week honors in District 3 — in New Albany’s 68-45 win.
“Our role’s different [this season], we’ve got to score more,” Biven said of himself and Stanton. “It’s good. I’ve been doing pretty good.”
Biven is a versatile athlete, who’s committed to play college baseball at the University of Louisville but can also throw down a windmill dunk off a bounce.
“He’s obviously a Division I athlete, having committed to play baseball at Louisville, but he’s an excellent basketball player too,” Shannon said. “He just has that X-factor, he just knows how to play sports. He also has another quality, he just plays really hard.
“I think he can play just about any sport, and boy does he really know how to play some basketball too. … He’s like a triple-threat. He can shoot the three, he’s good off the bounce and he can get to the free throw line. And, he’s going to get better.”
The same can be said of Stanton, the 5-10 southpaw point guard who averaged 4.8 points and 2.3 assists in 18.8 minutes per game last season.
“I think he has great vision. He runs the team really well, he can score off the bounce and he can shoot the 3. He can do a lot of damage,” Shannon said of Stanton, who is also a straight-A student. “And his defense is improving.”
Added Biven: “He’s a playmaker. He can get to the rim when he wants, dish it out, score, shoot.”
Stanton netted nine points in the season-opening loss to South, then followed that up with 16 points in the win over Harrison. In addition to causing the Warriors problems with his quickness and ability to get out in the passing lanes, Stanton also ran the team with a steady hand and had several assists.
“Kaden played a heck of a floor game,” Shannon said afterward. “He was way more vocal tonight. … We felt like in our opener, he didn’t really go high [motor], he wasn’t as aggressive running the team. … He definitely grew up a lot this week in practice and showed it tonight, just being more vocal, making good decisions with the ball and playing.”
It doesn’t hurt matters that Biven and Stanton have an on-court synergy.
“We’ve been playing [together] since eighth grade, when he moved from Louisville. We’ve been on a feeder team, so we know how to work together. We know each other, what we do best,” Biven said.
Tonight they’ll be on the court trying to help the Bulldogs end the Highlanders’ 30-game home winning streak.
Although New Albany will still be without standout senior forward Julien Hunter, the team’s top-returning scorer and rebounder who remains sidelined with a stress reaction in his foot, the Bulldogs should benefit from the return of senior forward Trey Hourigan. The team’s second-best returning scorer and rebounder from last season missed the first two games due to a violation of team rules.
“Trey can be a big help to us, a big help in the post," Biven said. "He gives us another big man, so we’ll have an experienced senior in the game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.