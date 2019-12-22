NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half to force overtime against Class 2A No. 12 Paoli, but the visiting Rams (4-1) came away with the 59-57 victory Saturday night in boys' high school basketball action.
CAI's Bailey Conrad fouled out with 12 points with just under a minute to go in regulation, but the Warriors persevered. T.J. Proctor made 1 of 2 at the free-throw line and CAI forced a Brett Bosley miss at the other end to force overtime.
In overtime, Proctor set up Josh Hahn for a layup and then tied the score at 55 with 1:25 to go with a contested jumper at the elbow.
After the Warriors came up with a stop, Proctor misfired on a go-ahead attempt at the other end. Paoli converted two free throws to take a 57-55 lead. A go-ahead 3-point attempt by CAI led to a breakaway layup by Aron Busick, who had hit a clutch 3-pointer late in regulation, with 7.6 seconds left.
Caleb Doss converted a quick layup but CAI was unable to foul before time expired.
Proctor and Doss tied for game-high honors with 13 points. Brett Bosley had 21 for Paoli but didn't score in the fourth quarter or overtime.
"We've got a lot of work to do," CAI coach Steve Kerberg said. "It's a top 10 2A team. Very impressed with them. They have the physicality and toughness that we'd like to have. But I have to remind myself we're only six games into the season."
PAOLI 59, CAI 57 (OT)
Paoli (4-1): Brett Bosley 21, Hobie Bobbitt 12, Isaac Cornett-McBride 3, John Moon 6, Aron Busick 8, Parker Sullivan 5, Braxton Elliott 4.
CAI (3-3): T.J. Proctor 13, Nick Conrad 6, Josh Hahn 6, Bailey Conrad 12, Brady Dunn 5, Chris Ballew 2, Caleb Doss 13.
3-point goals: Paoli 6 (Bosley 2, Moon, Cornett-McBride, Bobbitt, Busick), CAI 7 (Nick Conrad 2, Bailey Conrad 2, Dunn, Doss 2).
