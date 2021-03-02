BORDEN — Christian Academy and Lanesville advanced to the Class A Borden Sectional semifinals with first-round wins Tuesday night.
In the first game, the Warriors knocked off Rock Creek 62-49 behind a 22-for-33 shooting performance from the free throw line.
In the second game, the Eagles outlasted New Washington 53-42.
CAI (8-16) will face the host Braves (12-10) at 6 p.m. Friday night in the first semifinal before Lanesville (15-7) takes on South Central at around 7:45 p.m. in the second semi.
CAI 62, ROCK CREEK 49
The Warriors led 43-33 at the end of the third quarter thanks to Caleb Doss' long buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
The Lions rallied early in the final frame before CAI clinched it at the free throw line to give first-year Warriors head coach Hayden Casey his first postseason victory.
“I give the credit to my mentor (former CAI coach Steve) Kerberg on this one,” Casey said. “As a 26-year-old head coach of a varsity basketball team, to feel as prepared and confident as I did tonight says a lot about the job he’s done the last seven years I was with him and poured into me.”
Turnovers plagued both offenses early as CAI possessed a 3-2 advantage midway through the first quarter.
Doss knocked down a 3-pointer before Brady Dunn scored four points in transition to give CAI a 12-5 advantage with a minute left in the opening quarter.
Jonathon Boggs recorded a steal and fast-break bucket just before the buzzer to cut the Rock Creek deficit to 12-7 after the first period.
A Dunn 3-pointer extended the CAI lead to 20-11 with just over four minutes left in the second quarter.
A Caleb Roy offensive rebound and putback put CAI up 27-16 and forced a Rock Creek timeout with 1 minute, 24 seconds left in the first half.
A pair of Michael Sulzer free throws made the score 27-18, which held going into halftime.
Sulzer – a senior who Rock Creek coach Chris Brown called the “heart and soul of the program” — scored all seven of his points in the first half.
CAI picked up four fouls in the opening minute of the second half as Rock Creek cut its deficit to six. The Warriors answered, though, with a 7-0 run to make the score 37-24 with 5:15 left in the third quarter.
The Lions got into the bonus less than midway through the third quarter when Jaleb Treat was fouled and went 1-for-2 from the line to make the score 37-27.
Doss hit his long 3 from beyond the volleyball line to extend CAI’s lead back out to 10 at the end of the third quarter.
Rock Creek scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to cut its deficit to 43-39 with just under six minutes remaining.
Dunn stunted the Lions’ momentum by driving to the hole and drawing Sulzer’s fifth foul before hitting both free throws to put the Warriors up 47-41.
A technical on Rock Creek led to more free throws for CAI, which had 24 attempts from the foul line after halftime.
“I’ve always told my guys that you’ve got to adjust to the officiating,” Brown said. “It did change in the second half. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to find a way to get over that and adjust.
The Warriors will try to avenge a regular-season loss to the Braves on Friday.
“It’s going to be a fun game,” Casey said. “To get Borden at Borden, to go against Coach (Doc) Nash and get another shot at them is something I look forward to.”
Dunn scored a game-high 24 points for CAI, while Boggs had 12 for Rock Creek.
LANESVILLE 53, NEW WASHINGTON 42
The Eagles’ defense put the clamps on the Mustangs early, as Lanesville mounted a 7-0 lead four minutes into the first quarter.
Two Paul Giltner 3-pointers put New Washington back within one point, 9-8, but Ethan Schickel hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Lanesville a 12-8 lead after the first quarter.
Lanesville scored the first seven points of the second quarter to go up 19-8.
A Bo Giltner drive to the basket brought New Washington back within 21-17 with just over a minute left in the first half, but Jonas Powers hit a 3-pointer to give the Eagles a 24-17 edge heading into the locker room.
The Mustangs scored the first five points of the third quarter to inch back within two, 24-22.
Lanesville responded with a 9-0 run of its own to go up 33-22 with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter.
The Eagles continued to control the game and held a 38-26 lead heading into the final period.
A 10-0 Mustangs run, including back-to-back Logan Cooper 3-pointers, brought them back within two points less than halfway through the fourth quarter.
The Eagles answered with six straight points to stretch their lead back out to 44-36 with 2:17 to play. .
New Washington sophomore Matthew Arthur banked home a 3-pointer to make the score 44-39 with a minute and a half left in the game, but Lanesville kept the Mustangs at bay with free throws the rest of the way.
Arthur scored a team-high 18 points for the Mustangs.
CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Christian Academy 62, Rock Creek 49, Tuesday
Game 2: Lanesville 53, New Washington 42, Tuesday
Game 3: Borden (12-10) vs. CAI (8-16), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 4: South Central (2-17) vs. Lanesvilles (15-7), 7:45 p.m. Friday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
Tuesday's first-round games
ROCK CREEK 49, CAI 62
Rock Creek 7 11 15 16 — 49
CAI 12 15 16 19 — 62
Rock Creek (12-11): Jonathon Boggs 12, Ladarius Wallace 10, Michael Sulzer 7, Gavin Gullion 6, Jaleb Treat 5, Marial Diper 5
CAI (8-16): Brady Dunn 24, Caleb Doss 16, Caleb Roy 9, Nathaniel Witten 7, Myles Morgan 6
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 2 (Wallace, Sulzer); CAI 7 (Caleb Doss 3, Dunn 2, Witten, Morgan).
LANESVILLE 53, NEW WASHINGTON 42
Lanesville 12 12 14 17 — 53
New Washington 8 9 9 16 — 42
Lanesville (15-7): Jacob Wernert 19, Jonas Powers 12, Mason Miller 8, Ethan Schickel 8, Kameron Walter 4, CJ Baumgart 2
New Washington (9-15): Matthew Arthur 18, Bo Giltner 8, Paul Giltner 6, Logan Cooper 6, Jayden Buford 2, Mason Thompson 2
3-point field goals: Lanesville 6 (Miller 2, Powers 2, Schickel 2); New Washington 8 (Arthur 4, Cooper 2, Paul Giltner 2).
