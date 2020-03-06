BOYS' BASKETBALL: CAI, Lanesville set for rematch; New Wash ends strong season

BORDEN — Christian Academy and Lanesville have a sectional championship rematch set.
The Eagles (14-10) and the Warriors (17-7) each turned in impressive second-half showings en route to wins in the Class A Borden Sectional semifinals Friday night. Lanesville outlasted New Washington 66-49, while CAI clipped South Central 68-38.
The Eagles beat the Warriors on a last-second shot in last year's final.
“It has been our motivation,” Christian Academy coach Steve Kerberg said. "I can’t even put into words how much work they’ve done to try to get back to this moment.”
The Warriors will look to avenge their loss a season ago in an effort to clinch their third title in six years and sixth overall. They’ve now won a postseason game in seven consecutive seasons, the longest streak in the sectional field.
“It’s been a message all season, to get back to the championship, no matter who we play,” Kerberg said. “I have a lot of respect for Lanesville, they’re a great program. They play tough every game. We’re going to have to play better than we did tonight to win tomorrow night.”
Vying for their sixth overall title, Lanesville has just one blemish on its sectional record this season — a 68-60 loss at Christian Academy. The Warriors beat all five sectional foes by an average of 21 points per game during the regular season.
“We have five seniors,” Lanesville coach Mikel Miller said. “Our three leading scorers tonight, they had the experience from playing through last year. Junior point guard got through the experience last year, and a couple other kids. … We know tomorrow night. … It’s going to be a tough matchup for us. But we have a chance to defend the title. We’ll see what happens.”
LANESVILLE-NEW WASHINGTON
A 16-2 second- and third-quarter run proved to be the difference as Lanesville topped New Washington Friday.
The defending champion Eagles shot 55 percent from 3-point range and 48 percent overall en route to their 17-point win. They went 8-of-13 in the third quarter, specifically, as they opened up a 43-30 lead entering the final frame. They added a plus-10 advantage on the free-throw stripe and held the Mustangs to 6-of-27 shooting from 3.
“The first 14 minutes, they did a better job rebounding and were tougher than we were,” Miller said. “And then I felt like, the two-minute mark of the second quarter, and into that third quarter, we did a better job rebounding, and I thought we played a lot tougher. Not necessarily tougher than them, but tougher than we had been playing. That’s probably part of the key.”
Tripp Dillion II scored 17 and Connor Nolan added 15 to pace Lanesville. Griffen Reynolds totaled 12 points to go along with his game-high eight rebounds. Jesus Diaz led New Washington with 11 points, and Josh Clemons and Bo Giltner had 10 apiece. That trio is three of seven Mustang seniors set to graduate.
“Sometimes you talk about a legacy, and those guys are leaving behind a legacy,” New Washington coach Jonathan May said. “Dedicated, and they’re great teammates. … Those guys, whether it was doing something with our youth league, summer basketball, basketball camp in the spring. It didn’t matter what it was, I knew those seniors would be there to help.”
New Washington, three years removed from its second regional title, scored the game’s first four points before a 7-0 response from Lanesville. The Eagles started 0-3 from the floor but made their next three shots. Both teams went cold until a nifty dribble-drive and layup via Joshua Clemons stopped the drought with 1:45 showing.
A pair of 3-pointers — the first off the hands of Lanesville’s Justin Bailey, and the other a long ball from AJ Walter of New Wash — made for the end-of-first-quarter score, 10-9. The teams combined to shoot 8-23 in the opening quarter.
The second half opened with a Walter offensive rebound and putback. Lanesville’s Ethan Schickel nailed his second 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, which was answered by the Mustangs’ Jesus Diaz. The Eagles opened up a two-possession game with a 5-0 run with 2:33 left until half, and a buzzer-beating shot from Tripp Dillion II gave them a 24-18 lead at halftime.
Lanesville shot 4-7 from 3-point range in the first half and turned it over five times. New Washington, conversely, shot 6-12 from 2 and just 2-12 from 3 with seven miscues. The Mustangs out rebounded the Eagles 17-12 through two quarters.
The Eagles began to pull way to start the second half. They added to a 9-2 end-of-half run to make a 31-18 score with 6:10 remaining in the third, which capped the spurt at 16-2. Lanesville led 41-25 on a Justin Bailey 3-pointer later in the period and took a 43-30 lead into the fourth.
New Washington cut its deficit to eight with 6:30 showing, but the Eagles had every answer. The lead was 15 midway through the quarter, and the Mustangs could only get within 12 the rest of the way.
CAI-SOUTH CENTRAL
Christian Academy led by as many as 32 points en route to a 68-38 rout of South Central in Game 2.
The Warriors, who are perfect against sectional competition this season, outscored the Rebels 38-17 in the second half. They shot 50 percent from the floor all the while holding South Central to a 34-percent clip with 16 turnovers. Christian Academy outrebounded the Rebels 34-19, including an 18-8 advantage on the offensive glass.
Bailey Conrad led the way with 19 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3. TJ Proctor added 11 points, and Caleb Doss chipped in 10. Seven of the Warriors’ eight scorers totaled at least five points.
“We just got away from what we’ve been doing well,” Kerberg said, “that’s been successful for us. Moving the ball, taking good shots. I thought we played a little out of control in the first half. We got back to that. We’ve been playing well lately by sharing the ball and trusting each other.”
Christian Academy opened on an 8-0 run before enduring a cold spell. The Warriors led 13-10 after one quarter and upped it to 16-12 with less than five minutes left in the second on Conrad’s first 3-pointer. But the Rebels battled back. It was 19-17 in favor of the underdogs just a minute and a half later.
“I thought a lot of the early buckets were kick-out 3s,” Kerberg said. “We were not boxing out like we’ve been here recently.”
That momentum was short-lived, however, as the floodgates opened for Christian Academy. The sectional favorites ended the first half on a 13-2 run behind a 18-11 first-half rebounding advantage and their defense. South Central shot just 8-21 with eight first-half turnovers.
The story continued in the third quarter, as three consecutive Rebel turnovers led to a 36-21 cushion for the Warriors. They led 40-26 midway through the quarter and later increased it to 45-26 on a 3-pointer from Doss with three minutes showing. They outscored South Central 22-9 in the quarter and led 52-30. Their largest lead of 32 was reached in the fourth.