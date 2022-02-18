CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville’s Dakota Capps celebrated his Senior Night in fine fashion.
The 6-foot-2 senior guard tallied 28 points — including the 1,000th of his career — to lead the host Generals to a 55-48 victory over visiting Borden.
Despite all the heroics by Capps, Clarksville needed some timely defense to end the Braves’ four-game winning streak.
Down 48-44, Clarksville held Borden (13-6) scoreless for the last 5 minutes, 13 seconds while finishing the game with an 11-0 run.
“That’s a tribute to our guys,” first-year Generals coach Kyle Hankins said. “We, as a staff, just challenged them. ... Credit to our guys for sticking together when things haven’t been going great in an up-and-down season.”
It was just the second win in 10 games for Clarksville (6-14).
“It’s a credit to the players,” Hankins said. “They did a great job of sticking together and coming together. We could have easily folded. That is showing maturity in the program.”
The night, still, belonged to Capps.
He hit 10 of 22 shots and was 6 of 10 from the free throw line.
“I think he’s the fifth 1,000-point scorer to come through here, so there haven’t been many,” Hankins said. “He’s one of the more talented guys to come through here. It’s been nice seeing his journey in the nine months since I’ve been here. ... He carried us tonight and he’s a talented player. When he plays like that, we’re a different team.”
“The 1,000 points is a big achievement for me, but I’m glad we got the ‘W’ as a team,” Capps said. “We knew we had to come together as a team and lock in on defense.”
The Generals led most of the way as Capps poured in 17 of his points in the first half. Clarksville led 29-22 at the break.
“They were better than us tonight,” Borden coach Doc Nash said. “Give Clarksville credit. They got every 50-50 ball. ... We settled for jump shots and they didn’t go in.”
The Braves, though, came charging back in the second half.
Borden’s Kasym Nash hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close out the third quarter and cut the Braves’ deficit to one (40-39). Those baskets keyed a Borden run that ended when Sterling Mikel connected on two free throws with 6:20 to play that gave the Braves a 46-41 lead.
“Doc’s teams battle — they’re tough and they’re fundamentally sound,” Hankins said.
Mason Jones tallied a team-best 14 points for Borden, which will host Orleans at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Nadir Muhammad added 10 points off the bench for the Generals, who’ll host Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CLARKSVILLE 55, BORDEN 48
Borden 8 14 17 9 — 48
Clarksville 14 15 11 15 — 55
Borden (13-6): Mason Carter 3, Shawn Condon 4, Sterling Mikel 6, Kasym Nash 9, Mason Jones 14, Ethan Eurton 4, Cruz Martin 8.
Clarksville (6-14): Dakota Capps 28, Morgan Capps 4, Nadir Muhammad 10, Landon Radlein 6, Caleb Cummings 4, Alex Titus 3.
3-point field goals: Borden 8 (Nash 3, Jones 2, Martin 2, Carter); Clarksville 7 (D.Capps 2, Muhammad 2, Radlein 2, Titus).
