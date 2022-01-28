EVANSVILLE — Junior Josten Carter tallied 10 of his game-high 19 points in the first half to help New Albany to a 54-41 win at Evansville North on Friday night.
Tucker Biven added 15 for the Bulldogs (8-5), who won for the sixth time in their last seven games.
Those two helped New Albany get off to a good start, combining for 13 first-period points for the ‘Dogs, who led 16-14 after the opening eight minutes. Biven made a 3-pointer and hit four free throws in the first frame, while Carter knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, and Jayden Thompson hit one, for New Albany.
The Bulldogs took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Huskies 12-4. Carter had four points in the period while Biven and Jeremy Rose netted three apiece to give New Albany a 28-18 lead at the break.
Evansville North rallied in the third quarter, outscoring the ‘Dogs 15-12 to get within seven (40-33) heading into the final frame.
Once again, though, Carter and Biven came up big for New Albany. Carter went 5-for-8 from the free throw line while Biven knocked down another 3-pointer and went 2 for 3 from the charity stripe.
Thompson netted nine in the victory, the Bulldogs’ fourth in a row.
Senior guard Matthew Bunnell tallied 12 points to pace the Huskies (7-8).
New Albany (8-5) will host Jasper at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Doghouse.
NEW ALBANY 54, EVANSVILLE NORTH 41
New Albany 16 12 12 14 — 54
Evans. North 14 4 15 8 — 41
New Albany (8-5): Josten Carter 19, Jeremy Rose 5, Tucker Biven 15, Chase Loesch 2, Jayden Thompson 9, Maddox Schmelz 4.
Evansville North (7-8): Matthew Bunnell 12, Aidan Blackford 8, Mason Wicks 7, Ryan Caddell 3, Cameron Gehlhausen 9, Jewellz Hailey 2.
3-point field goals: New Albany 7 (Biven 3, Carter 2, Rose, Thompson); Evansville North 6 (Blackford 2, Bunnell 2, Caddell, Gehlhausen).
