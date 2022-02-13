SELLERSBURG — New Albany’s Josten Carter missed two days of practice earlier this week with a hip injury.
Saturday, though, the 6-foot-4 junior swingman looked none the worse for wear as he tallied a game-high 26 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 69-58 win at Silver Creek.
“He played really well tonight,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon said. “He played through (the pain).”
After the Bulldogs dug themselves a six-point hole at the end of the third quarter, Carter delivered the key sequence to help New Albany reclaim the lead for good.
With Silver Creek leading 49-47, Carter went to the free throw line with 4 minutes, 56 seconds to play. He made the first shot, but missed the second. However, Carter grabbed his own rebound and put it back in while being fouled again.
This time he made the freebie to complete the old-fashioned, three-point play and give the 'Dogs the lead for good, at 51-49.
Shannon said Carter injured his hip during practice Tuesday and didn't make it back Wednesday or Thursday. He came off the bench Friday night, netting nine points in a 51-36 loss at Providence. Carter was much more effective less than 24 hours later.
“He got going,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said of Carter. “He’s a handful when he starts going downhill ... with his length and the way he can change directions. He was really good tonight."
The Dragons, who were coming off a big come-from-behind win at Mid-Southern Conference rival Scottsburg on Friday night, led 13-12 at the end of the first eight minutes Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs turned the tables in the second quarter, outscoring Creek 22-11 behind 12 points from Carter, who had a pair of dunks in the period.
In a game of runs the Dragons had theirs in the third, when they went on a 13-0 spurt to dig out of a 10-point halftime hole.
“That was when we played some zone and we weren’t very good,” Shannon said. “We gave up some offensive rebounds out of it. I just thought our man(-to-man defense) was our bread-and-butter. We played much better when we went back into the man.”
Senior point guard Branden Northern tallied 21 points to pace Silver Creek. Classmate Zac Stricker scored 20, including 10 in the third quarter, on the the strength of four 3-pointers for the Dragons (8-11), who visit Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Tucker Biven added 13 points while Jayden Thompson netted 12 for New Albany (10-8), which will host rival Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
.
NEW ALBANY 69, SILVER CREEK 58
New Albany 12 22 7 26 — 69
Silver Creek 13 11 25 9 — 58
New Albany (10-8): Tommy Devine 9, Josten Carter 26, Tucker Biven 13, Maddox Schmelz 2, Chase Loesch 4, Jayden Thompson 12, Future Brooks 3.
Silver Creek (8-11): Hayden Garten 3, Walker Hoffman 2, Trey Schoen 4, Cameron Wheeler 2, Branden Northern 21, Zac Stricker 20, Nate Davidson 6.
3-point goals: New Albany 6 (Biven 4, Brooks, Thompson); Silver Creek 6 (Stricker 4, Garten, Hoffman).
