BOYS' BASKETBALL: Carver 'valuable' player for Pioneers

INDIANAPOLIS — It was the type of performance Providence head coach Ryan Miller has come to expect from Cade Carver.
The 5-foot-11 senior point guard finished with three points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes, 33 seconds of turnover-free basketball in the Pioneers’ 62-49 win over third-ranked Central Noble in Saturday’s Class 2A state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“This was a quintessential Cade Carver game — take care of the basketball, distribute, find your teammates, defend, rebound and lead,” Miller said afterward.
In addition to helping Providence to its first-ever state championship, Carver also earned some recognition after the game. The Pioneers’ floor general was named the winner of the Arthur L. Trester Mental Attitude Award, which is annually presented to a senior who has “demonstrated excellence in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability during his four years of high school.”
“I know everyone’s so excited for Cade — he’s such a great young man, both on and off the floor,” Miller said. “He’s been one of our vocal leaders this whole season. He completely buys into his role and to the team concept. He understands how valuable he is, as not just our point guard and defender and rebounder, but as a leader. That leadership is not only on the floor, but it’s also off the floor — in our classroom and in our school community. What a great young man and deserving young man. I’m very glad and happy and proud of him.
“Cade does exactly what we need him to do, and that’s one of the reasons he was put in a position to get this award.”
Carver was a four-year player at Providence, where he was a captain for his freshman, JV and varsity squads.
“I feel like I really knew my role for this team,” Carver said afterward while holding the Trester award and with a state-championship medal around his neck. “My biggest thing this year was I needed to be a leader on the team, we needed leadership out there. I tried to do that to my best ability, some times I feel like I could’ve done a little bit better. Throughout this postseason I felt like I did a good job just trying to be that glue that kind of helps everybody out and be the guy who anybody can go to, or talk to, on the team. I just really wanted to be that leader out there.”
Carver entered the state final averaging 2.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the Pioneers. In the title tilt he didn’t attempt a field goal, but was 3 for 4 from the free throw line.
“I don’t even know how many shots I’ve taken in the postseason, probably not even over five,” said Carver, who is a member of the National Honor Society and carries a 4.4 grade-point average. “I think that it’s been instilled in me, what my role is. I think everybody knows their role on this team, that’s what really makes us great. Whenever we have everybody fulfilling the role as best as they can, that’s whenever we can do amazing things like this.”
The Pioneers got off to an amazing start Saturday, hitting 10 of 14 first-period shots and racing out to a 25-9 lead.
“As soon as we went into warmups we started to bring a lot of energy,” Carver said. “We knew that if we could translate energy over into the game — come out and jump on’em right away — that we’d have a really good chance of winning this. And that’s what we did.”
The Cougars couldn’t get closer than nine points the rest of the game as Providence went on to capture its first state title.
“Words can’t really explain it,” Carver said. “It feels like I’ve really come full-circle in my basketball career now. This is truly something, not a lot of people get to do this. So to be able to do this with a group of guys I consider brothers is just unreal and awesome.”
It was also Carver’s final time on the court with his classmates, and fellow starters, Tyler Simmons, Grant Williams and Max Beatty.
“On the court it just felt like another game,” Carver said. “But as soon as I got in that locker room all the seniors, we all broke down and it hit us — this is our last time we’re lacing up to go out here on this court and play. I’m so glad I got to do it with a group of guys that I’ve been playing with forever. It’s awesome. I really feel accomplished now that I can end it like this.”