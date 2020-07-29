BOYS' BASKETBALL: Casey hopes to have positive impact at CAI

Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.