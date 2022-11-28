BOYS' BASKETBALL: Cathedral blasts Red Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — Inexperienced Jeffersonville got its first lesson in its season-opener Saturday night.
Top-ranked and defending Class 4A state champion Indianapolis Cathedral dealt the Red Devils a 95-45 thrashing in Sherron Wilkerson’s first game as the head coach of his alma mater.
“What you saw tonight (in Cathedral) is what we hope to take our program to,” Wilkerson said. “That’s what we’re trying to get to.”
If you didn’t look at the scoreboard, the news wasn’t all bad.
First of all, Wilkerson said, “it’s one game.”
The Red Devils got off to a respectable start and only trailed 17-12 at the end of the first quarter and 37-25 at the half against the talented Irish (2-0), who are also ranked nationally.
Then in the third quarter, the avalanche started and youthful Jeff, which started four sophomores, had no answers.
Cathedral outscored the Devils 30-12 in the third period and an eye-popping 58-20 in the second half.
Wilkerson only needed to point to one statistic — turnovers.
The Red Devils committed too many — 35 to be exact — against a team that was only applying half-court pressure.
“They thrive off turnovers and they get out in the open floor, and we turned it over. They were aggressive, but they only guarded us half-court,” Wilkerson said. “We’ve got to do a better job of dealing with pressure and I’ve got to do a better job of getting them ready to play and face pressure.”
Senior Jaron Tibbs, a Purdue football commit, led
the Irish with 26 points. Jake Davis, a Mercer University pledge, hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points.
Xavier Booker, a 6-foot-11 All-American who is committed to Michigan State and is considered one of the best players in the country, added 18 points on mostly jump shots and a couple of dunks.
For Jeff, senior Conner Lyons led the way with 10 points, on the strength of a couple of 3-pointers, while sophomore forward Tre Singleton netted nine.
“We’ve got kids who are skilled, but their skill-set got lost in the speed and aggression of the game,” Wilkerson said. “We thought this would be a good way to grab everybody’s attention and help them realize this isn’t going to be easy.
“This is a litmus test for us and we’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got to make sure we go back to teaching our system, and make sure everyone is on the same page and following our rules.”
The Red Devils will try to correct some of their issues before Louisville Doss visits on Wednesday night at Johnson Arena.
.
INDPLS CATHEDRAL 95, JEFF 45
Cathedral 17 20 30 28 — 95
Jeffersonville 12 13 12 8 — 45
Cathedral (2-0): Lebron Gough 4, Kamari Slaughter 7, Sincere Germany 7, Deric Cannady 5, Anthony Fields 2, Jake Davis 20, Jaron Tibbs 26, Keaton Aldridge 2, Albren Johnson 2, Zach Meeks 4, Xavier Booker 18.
Jeffersonville (0-1): Tre Singleton 9, Avery McDuffy 2, Ray Laird 6, Michael Cooper 7, P.J. Douglas 6, Conner Lyons 10, Monnie McGee 2, Shawn Boyd 3.
3-point field goals: Cathedral 10 (Davis 4, Tibbs 3, Booker 2, Cannady); Jeffersonville 3 (Lyons 2, Cooper).