One current Floyd Central boys' basketball standout is going to join a former one for college.
On Tuesday, Highlander senior Wesley Celichowski announced that he will be teaming up with former Floyd standout Jake Heidbreder in Colorado Springs, Colo.
"I am blessed to announce that I will be furthering my education and athletic career at the United States Air Force Academy!!" Celichowski wrote on Twitter.
The 7-foot center enjoyed a breakout final campaign with the Highlanders (20-5), averaging nine points, six rebounds and two blocked shots per game while shooting better than 65 percent from the field.
Celichowski was especially big — both figuratively and literally — in helping Floyd Central to its second Class 4A Seymour Sectional title in three years. He averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks a game while shooting 80 percent from the field at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium.
At Air Force, Celichowski will team up with 2021 FCHS graduate Jake Heidbreder. The 6-5 guard averaged 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 79.7 percent from the free throw line as a freshman for the Falcons, who went 11-18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.