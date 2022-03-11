BOYS' BASKETBALL: Celichowski is standing tall for Floyd

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central 7-foot senior Wes Celichowski has blossomed into one of the best big men in Southern Indiana this season.
Celichowski was introduced to the game at a young age. That’s not surprising, considering both of his parents played at the college level.
“As soon as I started walking, I started playing,” he recently recalled.
Celichowski always knew he was destined to be tall. His father, James, stands 6-8; his mom, Missy, is 6-6.
James played basketball at Oneida Baptist Institute, a small high school in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky, and then at Alice Lloyd College, a private school in Pippa Passes, Ky. Meanwhile Missy (Taylor) starred at Floyd Central. She averaged more than 20 points a game as a sophomore, junior and senior en route to becoming the Highlanders’ all-time leading scorer and an Indiana All-Star in 1992. After high school, she played one year at Oakland City University.
Although both his parents played hoops collegiately, Celichowski played both football and basketball in his early years at Highland Hills Middle School, where he stood 5-10 as a seventh grader.
Then his mom, who is a nurse, suggested he give up football to reduce the risk of injury. The ever-growing Celichowski eventually listened to her advice.
By the time he reached Floyd Central, Celichowski had sprouted to 6-4. His parents saw his growing body and continued interest in the sport and offered their assistance.
“They told me if I was serious about this, and really wanted to play it, they would supply me with the things I need to succeed,” Celichowski said.
Those things included AAU basketball every summer and, more recently, a personal trainer.
They hired Dion Lee, who previously trained former Silver Creek standouts Trey Kaufman and Kooper Jacobi, as well as former New Albany star Romeo Langford.
“It has helped a lot,” Celichowski said.
The workouts have aided his mobility and agility.
“It has helped my ability to go out and guard quicker people,” Celichowski said. “Before, everyone would try to iso(late) me and try to drive past me. Now, I’m able to go out there and guard them.”
Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon has noticed Celichowski’s improvement since his arrival.
“I really felt like the light went on for him last year,” Sturgeon said. “I think he really started enjoying playing and having success.”
Celichowski averaged four points and four rebounds a game as a junior. This season he’s increased those numbers to nine points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots while shooting 66 percent from the field and anchoring a defense that has allowed opponents to shoot only 38 percent.
His parents, who certainly know plenty about the sport, still give him advice — usually on the way home after a game. He said they just tell him what he needs to work on and give him a few pointers.
His sister, Callie Jo, is a 6-2 junior at Floyd. She plays volleyball and basketball for the Highlanders. She missed Floyd Central’s 77-38 win over Jeffersonville in last Saturday’s Class 4A Seymour Sectional final due to a volleyball commitment. However, she sent her brother a congratulatory text after the game.
“We have an amazing relationship,” Celichowski. “We’re always together and hanging out. If I’m going somewhere, she’s going with me. To me, she’s not just my sister. She’s my best friend.”
Last week, Celichowski averaged nearly 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots a game while shooting 80 percent from the field while helping the Highlanders to their second sectional title in three years. Now he and Floyd Central (20-4) will face Franklin (11-14) at around 12:30 p.m. today in the second semifinal of the Seymour Regional. Bloomington North (22-3) will face Evansville North (16-10) in the first game. The winners will meet in tonight’s final, which is scheduled for 8 p.m.
“Their record does not define them,” Celichowski, sounding like a coach, said of the Grizzly Cubs. “They’re playing amazing basketball right now. We won’t overlook them.”
However, there’s no overlooking Celichowski these days.