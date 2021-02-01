Christian Academy Warriors

NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy of Louisville held off host Christian Academy 53-45 Monday night. 

The Centurions led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime before the Warriors trimmed it to two (45-43) heading into the final frame. CAL, however, outscored CAI 8-2 in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory. 

Stephen Wearsch, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, scored a game-high 29 points to pace the Centurions. 

Myles Morgan tallied 18 points to lead the Warriors while Brady Dunn added 15 and Caleb Doss 10. 

Christian Academy (6-9) next hosts Shawe Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. 

CAL 53, CAI 45

CAL     18     14     13     8 — 53

CAI     10     13     20     2 — 45

     CAL (7-6): Stephen Wearsch 29, Cole Hodge 2, Luke Erhardt 2, Tyler Lagestee 3, George Washington 11, Conner Haun 4, Brayden Daniels 2.

     CAI (6-9): Caleb Doss 10, Brady Dunn 15, Caleb Roy 2, Myles Morgan 18. 

     3-point field goals: CAL 2 (Lagestee, Washington); CAI 4 (C. Doss 2, Dunn, Morgan). 

