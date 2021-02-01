NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy of Louisville held off host Christian Academy 53-45 Monday night.
The Centurions led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime before the Warriors trimmed it to two (45-43) heading into the final frame. CAL, however, outscored CAI 8-2 in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory.
Stephen Wearsch, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, scored a game-high 29 points to pace the Centurions.
Myles Morgan tallied 18 points to lead the Warriors while Brady Dunn added 15 and Caleb Doss 10.
Christian Academy (6-9) next hosts Shawe Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
CAL 53, CAI 45
CAL 18 14 13 8 — 53
CAI 10 13 20 2 — 45
CAL (7-6): Stephen Wearsch 29, Cole Hodge 2, Luke Erhardt 2, Tyler Lagestee 3, George Washington 11, Conner Haun 4, Brayden Daniels 2.
CAI (6-9): Caleb Doss 10, Brady Dunn 15, Caleb Roy 2, Myles Morgan 18.
3-point field goals: CAL 2 (Lagestee, Washington); CAI 4 (C. Doss 2, Dunn, Morgan).
