HENRYVILLE — Visiting Charlestown was hungry for its first win.
After paramedics carried Henryville guard Austin Contreras into an ambulance following a cut to his head, the host Hornets were determined to deliver good news of a victory to their injured teammate.
It set up a tense finish to a Clark County rivalry game.
"He's our main guard," Henryville junior Westin Allen, who had a game-high 18 points, said of Contreras. "He gets everybody open because he drives to the middle. We're all family in there. It did bring us down a little bit. We wanted it really bad for him."
Kyle Craig had nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Pirates come away with their first victory — a 54-51 win — for coach Sean Smith in his return to the school after an eight-year tenure from 2007 to 2014. Craig's outside shooting, Devron West's slippery drives to the basket, on his way to 13 points, and just enough clutch free-throw shooting sealed the win for Charlestown (1-3).
Smith rallied his team with an enthusiastic speech going into the fourth quarter after Henryville (2-2) had finished the third quarter with an 8-0 run to go up 37-34, after the Pirates had built a 34-29 lead with two minutes to go in the period.
"This is a hard place to win. We knew we'd have to fight and battle, play for 32 minutes, which we had not done yet. We fought hard for 32 minutes and came away with a W," Smith said. "We've got some veterans as far as age goes, but we're starting all over. To get this win, it was huge for us."
Craig hit a 3 to open the fourth quarter for the Pirates and West scored on the low block to even the score at 39 with 6:50 left. Free throws from Cole Pirrman and Allen got Henryville back ahead by four.
But Craig converted two foul shots, then scored again following a blocked shot by Marion Lukes.
Lukes, who had seven points and a game-high 11 rebounds, came down with an offensive board that set up a go-ahead bucket for Craig with 1:47 to go.
"It feels good to come in and try to change the game and get things going in our favor. I'm not the greatest offensive player, but I can go out there and score some points and get all the rebounds I can," Lukes said. "Coach told us we'd have to come in here and steal a win."
The standout football player then hit the first of two free throws with 1:05 left, swinging his arm to celebrate.
Charlestown would need each point as Logan Owens came up with a steal and layup to make it a 52-51 game with 14 seconds left.
Clayton Rothbauer hit both foul shots to secure a three-point lead and the Pirates got the stop at the other end.
The theme for the Pirates was overcoming adversity. Rothbauer had committed a turnover on the previous possession, but put it behind him and knocked the free throws.
"I like how our guys fought hard through adversity. Tonight we used adversity to our advantage instead of letting it get into our head and making us wilt. We grew up a lot tonight. I'm super proud of those guys," Smith said.
Craig, who went scoreless in a 59-37 loss to Scottsburg last weekend, bounced back in a big way.
"I didn't want to come out two straight games playing awful. The first two games I played pretty well," Craig said. "We're fighters. Once we get together, we'll be a very good team."
Charlestown plays host to Clarksville on Friday in Mid-Southern Conference action. That same night the Hornets travel to Austin.
CHARLESTOWN 54, HENRYVILLE 51
Charlestown 5 12 17 20—54
Henryville 10 10 17 14—51
Charlestown (1-3): Ashton Davis 10, Devron West, 13, Clayton Rothbauer 2, Marion Lukes 7, Caleb Brown 4, Kyle Craig 16, Brayden Crawford 2.
Henryville (2-2): Cole Pirrman 11, Jayke Youell 3, Austin Contreras 3, Westin Allen 18, Sam Guernsey 4, Cody Wallis 8, Logan Owens 4.
3-point goals: Charlestown 5 (Davis 2, Craig 3), Henryville 3 (Pirrman, Youell, Allen),.
