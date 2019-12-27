FERDINAND — Christian Academy advanced to the final of Forest Park's Access Storage Holiday Hoops Classic after picking up a pair of wins Friday.
The Warriors knocked off North Knox 49-41 in their first game, before handing the host Rangers their first loss of the season with a 55-42 victory Friday night in the tourney semifinals.
CAI (5-3) will face East Central (4-3) at 8:15 p.m. Saturday night in the tournament final.
The Warriors won their opener behind a combined 39 points from Bailey Conrad (20) and T.J. Proctor (19).
“The guys followed the scouting reports really well all day. Our defense in the first half carried us,” CAI coach Steve Kerberg said.
In the semis, the Warriors stifled the Rangers in the first half to take a 26-13 lead then added to that by outscoring them 20-8 in the third quarter.
Proctor and Conrad tallied 12 points apiece to lead the way.
“Tonight is what I envision for the team all season,” Kerberg said. “I don’t feel like we played up to our potential all season just yet, but this is what I expected from our team. We clicked like we hadn’t all season. We were unselfish, we guarded and hit open shots, beating an undefeated team in front of a big crowd in their own tournament.”
ACCESS STORAGE HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC
Friday at Forest Park
First round
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 49, NORTH KNOX 41
Christian Academy 11 8 14 16—49
North Knox 6 5 14 16—41
Christian Academy (4-3): T.J. Proctor 19, Bailey Conrad 20, Josh Hahn 4, Brady Dunn 2, Chris Ballew 2.
North Knox (4-4): Hammel 4, Doades 18, Collins 9, Thorne 6, Kiymiller 4.
3-point goals: CAI 2 (Bailey Conrad 2), NK 10 (Doades 4, Collins 3, Thorne 2, Hammel).
Semifinals
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 55, FOREST PARK 42
Christian Academy 19 7 20 9 — 55
Forest Park 8 5 8 21 — 42
Christian Academy (5-3): Proctor 12, N. Conrad 9, Ethan Carrier 5, Hahn 5, B. Conrad 12, Dunn 5, Caleb Doss 7.
Forest Park (6-1): I. Vebelhor 16, Howard 7, Tretter 2, Leonard 5, Jacob 7, C.Vebelhor 3, Hagedorn 2.
3-point goals: CAI 5 (N. Conrad 2, Carrier, Dunn, Doss), FP 3 (Leonard, Jacob, C.Vebelhor).
