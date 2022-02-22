BOYS' BASKETBALL: Clarksville clamps down on Henryville

CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville used a fourth-quarter defensive spurt to turn back visiting Henryville 51-46 in a matchup of Clark County, and sectional, foes Tuesday night.
Clinging to a 34-33 lead early in the final period, the Generals went on a 9-0 run, keyed by three consecutive steals by senior Dakota Capps.
All three steals led to layups — two by Capps and a third, when he handed a pass to his brother, Morgan, for a basket.
By the time Morgan Capps converted his layin, Clarksville led 43-33, initiating a timeout by the Hornets with 5 minutes, 11 seconds to play.
“Dakota and Morgan got their hands on some balls and Nadir Muhammad got his hands on some balls, and that led to layups and gave us a 10-point lead,” said first-year Generals coach Kyle Hankins, whose team for the third time in its last four games. “If that doesn’t happen, we don’t win the game.”
Dakota Capps, who scored his 1,000th point Friday night, led the Generals (7-14) with 18. He was 7 for 18 from the field.
“When he’s not shooting it well, he can do other things to help out,” Hankins said of Dakota Capps. “He’s a really good passer. Defensively, he’s starting to get after it better. That’s important because he’s going to be out there a lot, if he’s not in foul trouble.”
The Hornets (8-14), who had won four of their last five coming in, whittled the deficit down to 49-42 after two free throws from Braydon Dobbs. However, Henryville couldn’t get any closer.
Clarksville needed the second-half rally after the Hornets built a seven-point lead on a couple of occasions in the first quarter.
They still led 16-10 when Sam Guernsey hit a 16-footer with six minutes left in the second quarter.
“I’m disappointed because we played well in the first half,” said Henryville head coach Jared Hill, who was seeking his 100th career victory. “We were right there. ... They are so much more athletic than us and we didn’t handle their athleticism well.”
Sophomore Jacob Seward added 13 for the Generals, who will close out their regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Rock Creek.
Carson Conrey led the Hornets with 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Henryville is idle until it faces the host Rebels at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional.
CLARKSVILLE 51, HENRYVILLE 46
Henryville 14 10 7 15 — 46
Clarksville 9 12 13 17 — 51
Henryville (8-14): Tyler Orberson 4, Hayden Barbour 8 Carson Conrey 12, Sam Guernsey 7, Taylor Guthrie 2, Aydan Head 2, Layton Walton 9, Braydon Dobbs 2.
Clarksville (7-14): Morgan Capps 6, Dakota Capps 18, Jacob Seward 13, Nadir Muhammad 4, Robert Lamar 2, Alex Titus 8.
3-point field goals: Henryville 6 (Conrey 4, Barbour 2); Clarksville 2 (Seward, Titus).