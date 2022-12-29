SELLERSBURG — Clarksville broke a six game losing streak in style Wednesday night and defeated rival Charlestown 79-65 in the consolation game of the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament.
The Generals (2-7) had three 20-point scorers en route to avenging a Dec. 9 loss to the Pirates.
“I think as long as we play together we can play our best basketball in the second half of the year,” Clarksville head coach Kyle Hankins said. “Capps did a great job of directing us and Seward and Radlein did a great job of knocking down shots.”
Clarksville’s Landon Radlein nailed seven triples and led all scorers with 23. Morgan Capps scored 21 and Jacob Seward added 20, scoring 11 in the four quarter.
Charlestown (5-5), who is winless in the Holiday Tournament since 2018, led 19-14 at the first stop. However, Clarksville rallied in the second frame and posted a 33-26 advantage at intermission.
“We had the pace of the game where we wanted in the first quarter but our energy and focus just wasn’t where it needed to be in the second half,” Pirates head coach Matt Lynch said. “We’re not a great defensive team by any means, but we were leaving people wide open.”
The General led by as many as 21 in the second half and shot 62 percent over the final two stanzas.
“It’s always good when shots go in,” Hankins said with a smile afterwards. “I thought our guys did a really good job of executing the game plan. I thought we had a lot of fight, belief, and togetherness tonight. Tonight was a blueprint for how I would like to play.”
Clarksville is back in action Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran (1-5). Charlestown’s next game is Jan. 6 at Seymour (1-7).
CLARKSVILLE 79, CHARLESTOWN 65
Clarksville 14 19 22 24 — 79
Charlestown 19 7 17 22 — 65
Clarksville (2-7): Morgan Capps 21, Landon Radlein 23, Aston Leezer 5, Jacob Seward 20, Kevonne Murrell 5, Ray McClendon 5.
Charlestown (5-5): Tre Martin 4, AJ Todd 13, Parker Odle 3, Lucas Gillepsie 3, Jayden Berkley 2, Jake Ottersbach 6, Ethan French 8, Chance McFarland 2, Austin Pickerell 12, Demetrius Phelps 9, Grason Connell 3.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 11 of 24 (Radlein 7, Leezer,), Charlestown 4 of 20 (Odle, Gillespie, French, Connell).
Field goal shooting: Clarksville 32 of 61, Charlestown 24 of 62.
