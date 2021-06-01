CLARKSVILLE — Kyle Hankins is happy to be back home again in Indiana.
On Tuesday night the 39-year-old, who has spent the better part of the past 15 years coaching at various stops, was officially approved as the new coach at Clarksville.
“It’s a great opportunity for me to get back in the area, and there’s no greater place to coach high school basketball than the state of Indiana,” said Hankins, who most recently was an assistant coach at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma.
The Bloomington native is a 2001 graduate of Bloomington South High School, where he played for legendary coach J.R. Holmes. A high-scoring guard his senior season, Hankins was a member of the ‘01 Indiana All-Star team, which also included Jeffersonville’s Dennis Coutee and featured long-time New Washington bench boss Jim Matthews as an assistant coach.
He went on to play collegiately at Morehead State, where he was a four-year letterwinner and earned a bachelor’s degree in sports marketing and management.
After graduating from MSU, Hankins got into coaching at the college level. His career began as an assistant coach at Brescia (Ky.) in the 2006-07 season. Stints at Kentucky Wesleyan and Centre colleges followed before he became the head coach at ONPoint Academy, a prep school in Oklahoma City. After one season there, he returned to college coaching, working at Oklahoma Baptist and Southwestern Christian University before heading to East Central.
“I’ve been a vagabond,” said Hankins, who has two chocolate Labrador Retrievers named Hoosier and Hickory. “I’ve coached at NAIA schools, at a prep school and at the (NCAA) Division II and III levels. ... I’ve moved 12 times in 15 years, so I wanted some stability and to settle down in a place.
“I haven’t lived in Indiana in for 20 years, but my mom is still in Bloomington and my dad is still in Bloomington. ... It’ll be nice just getting back close to family and close friends.”
One of those friends is Clarksville athletic director Levi Carmichael.
“We played against each other in high school and college, the chance to work with him appealed to me,” Hankins said. “Our basketball minds kind of intertwine, we think the same. ... I was very interested when he called.”
Hankins, who has been in Bloomington since moving back from Oklahoma last week, hopes to meet his new players later this week.
“I look forward to getting there and getting to know the guys,” he said.
