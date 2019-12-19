MARENGO — Clarksville junior Dae'von Fuqua poured in 22 points and Keyshawn Minor added 14 and Dakota Capps 10 as the Generals improved to 4-3 with a 60-50 win at Crawford County on Wednesday.
The Generals trailed by four at halftime, committing 11 turnovers, but put together a strong second-half run.
"Defensively, we were really good. We would get stops and Dae'von was really good in transition," coach Brian McEwen said. "Dakota, Jaren, Keyshawn played really played well."
CLARKSVILLE 60, CRAWFORD COUNTY 50
Clarksville 15 9 17 19 — 60
Crawford County 14 14 10 12 — 50
Clarksville (4-3): Keyshawn Minor 14, Dae'von Fuqua 22, Jarin Starks 6, Dakota Capps 10, Marquis Forward 8.
Crawford County (2-4): Nick Elson 6, Coleman 12, Harvey 11, Allinger 9, Adams 21.
3-point goals: Clarksville 7 (Minor 3, Starks 2, Capps 2), CC 7 (Harvey 3, Coleman 2, Allinger, Adams).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.